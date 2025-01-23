iifl-logo-icon 1
Tejas Cargo India Ltd IPO

Status: current

134400/800 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: current

IPO Details

Start Date

14 Feb 2025

End Date

18 Feb 2025

Bid Lot

24 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

160 - 168 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

NSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

HOW TO APPLY Tejas Cargo India Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Tejas Cargo India Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Tejas Cargo India Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Tejas Cargo India Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Tejas Cargo India Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Tejas Cargo India Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Tejas Cargo India Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.indiainfoline.com will open up, select the Tejas Cargo India Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Tejas Cargo India Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Tejas Cargo India Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Tejas Cargo India Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Tejas Cargo India Ltd IPO NEWS

Kent RO Files for IPO with SEBI

Since it's an OFS, Kent RO won't directly raise funds, but the IPO will allow the company to list its shares on stock exchanges, boosting its public visibility and market profile.

23 Jan 2025|01:14 PM

Senores Stock Dips from High, Remains Above IPO Price

Senores Pharmaceuticals shares closed 6% below their listing price, although they are still up 43% from the IPO price.

30 Dec 2024|04:08 PM

Ventive Hospitality Shares Surge on Debut

The business has a track record of building and acquiring prestigious hotel properties in a variety of regions and hospitality markets.

30 Dec 2024|03:00 PM

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

HP Telecom India Ltd

20 Feb - 24 Feb 2025

108.00 - 0.00

34.23

Beezaasan Explotech Ltd

21 Feb - 25 Feb 2025

165.00 - 175.00

56.51 - 59.93

Arisinfra Solutions Ltd

03 Feb - 05 Feb 2025

200.00 - 210.00

600.00

View All Upcoming IPOs

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

