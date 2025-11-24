iifl-logo
Wakefit Innovations Ltd IPO

Status: closed

14820/76 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: closed

IPO Details

Start Date

08 Dec 2025

End Date

10 Dec 2025

Bid Lot

33 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

185 - 195 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE, NSE

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

180.23

HOW TO APPLY Wakefit Innovations Ltd IPO

How to Apply Wakefit Innovations Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Wakefit Innovations Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Wakefit Innovations Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Wakefit Innovations Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Wakefit Innovations Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Wakefit Innovations Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Wakefit Innovations Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Wakefit Innovations Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Wakefit Innovations Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Whatsapp
LinkedIn

Whatsapp
LinkedIn

Whatsapp
LinkedIn

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Kanishk Aluminium India Ltd

28 Jan - 30 Jan 2026

73.00 - 0.00

29.20

Msafe Equipments Ltd

28 Jan - 30 Jan 2026

116.00 - 123.00

62.64 - 66.42

Accretion Nutraveda Ltd

28 Jan - 30 Jan 2026

122.00 - 129.00

23.42 - 24.77

C K K Retail Mart Ltd

30 Jan - 03 Feb 2026

155.00 - 163.00

83.7 - 88.02

NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd

04 Feb - 06 Feb 2026

52.00 - 55.00

23.19 - 24.53

