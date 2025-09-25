iifl-logo

Zelio E-Mobility Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

272000/2000 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

30 Sep 2025

End Date

03 Oct 2025

Bid Lot

21 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

129 - 136 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

HOW TO APPLY Zelio E-Mobility Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Zelio E-Mobility Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Zelio E-Mobility Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Zelio E-Mobility Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Zelio E-Mobility Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Zelio E-Mobility Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Zelio E-Mobility Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Zelio E-Mobility Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Zelio E-Mobility Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Zelio E-Mobility Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Zelio E-Mobility Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Zelio E-Mobility Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Zelio E-Mobility Ltd IPO NEWS

IPO-D-380x214.jpg.webp

Jinkushal Industries Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Jinkushal derives roughly 99 % of its revenue from overseas sales and has built a robust logistics and warehousing network to support its global operations.

25 Sep 2025|03:05 PM

IPO-D-380x214.jpg.webp

BMW Ventures Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The company operates an extensive dealer network of more than 1,250 dealers across 29 of Bihar’s 38 districts

25 Sep 2025|12:50 PM

IPO-E-380x214.jpg.webp

Jain Resource Recycling Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

– The issue comprises a fresh issue worth up to INR 5,000 million together with an offer for sale of up to INR 7,500 million.

25 Sep 2025|10:48 AM

Load More

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd

24 Sep - 26 Sep 2025

95.00 - 100.00

23.45 - 24.68

Glottis Ltd

29 Sep - 01 Oct 2025

120.00 - 129.00

296.75 - 307

Om Metallogic Ltd

29 Sep - 01 Oct 2025

86.00 - 0.00

22.35

Vijaypd Ceutical Ltd

29 Sep - 01 Oct 2025

35.00 - 0.00

19.25

Om Freight Forwarders Ltd

29 Sep - 03 Oct 2025

128.00 - 135.00

117.24 - 122.31

View All Upcoming IPOs
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.