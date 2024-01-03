A B N Intercorp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.2
-0.57
0
0
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
-0.05
Tax paid
0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.89
1.5
-0.57
0.19
Other operating items
Operating
-1.1
0.9
-0.6
0.14
Capital expenditure
-1.53
-2.15
10.49
-0.06
Free cash flow
-2.63
-1.24
9.88
0.08
Equity raised
19.6
20.75
20.77
20.76
Investing
2.35
0
-10.08
-0.77
Financing
0
0
0
0.65
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
19.32
19.5
20.57
20.72
