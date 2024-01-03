Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.02
0.09
0.11
0.16
yoy growth (%)
-69.9
-19.42
-25.63
-39.98
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.04
-0.04
-0.07
As % of sales
221.73
49.82
40.14
44.68
Other costs
-0.13
-0.03
-0.03
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
458.76
36.32
28.87
33.84
Operating profit
-0.16
0.01
0.03
0.03
OPM
-580.5
13.84
30.98
21.47
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
-0.05
Interest expense
0
-3.5
0
0
Other income
-0.02
-0.56
0
0.02
Profit before tax
-0.2
-0.57
0
0
Taxes
0.01
0
0
0
Tax rate
-5.91
-0.11
-216.74
154.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.19
-0.57
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.19
-0.57
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-66.03
11,102.95
-152.24
-84.61
NPM
-674.46
-597.62
-4.29
6.11
