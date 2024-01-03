iifl-logo
iifl-logo

A B N Intercorp Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR A B N Intercorp Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.02

0.09

0.11

0.16

yoy growth (%)

-69.9

-19.42

-25.63

-39.98

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.04

-0.04

-0.07

As % of sales

221.73

49.82

40.14

44.68

Other costs

-0.13

-0.03

-0.03

-0.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

458.76

36.32

28.87

33.84

Operating profit

-0.16

0.01

0.03

0.03

OPM

-580.5

13.84

30.98

21.47

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

-0.05

Interest expense

0

-3.5

0

0

Other income

-0.02

-0.56

0

0.02

Profit before tax

-0.2

-0.57

0

0

Taxes

0.01

0

0

0

Tax rate

-5.91

-0.11

-216.74

154.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.19

-0.57

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.19

-0.57

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-66.03

11,102.95

-152.24

-84.61

NPM

-674.46

-597.62

-4.29

6.11

A B N Intercorp Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR A B N Intercorp Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.