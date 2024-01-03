iifl-logo
A B N Intercorp Ltd Peer Comparison

A B N INTERCORP LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

739.35

75.141,05,241.46481.20.31,476.3379.07

ITC Hotels Ltd

ITCHOTELS

223.55

66.5346,524.58264.050973.4353.08

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

371.85

34.4323,254.17331.770.4727.8267.88

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

859.7

109.5218,783.62133.430484.34141.08

Ventive Hospitality Ltd

VENTIVE

783.85

133.0818,306.1657.170162.14192.63

