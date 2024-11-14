iifl-logo
A B N Intercorp Ltd Board Meeting

0
(0%)

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202522 May 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 and other business matters
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters A B N Intercorp Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters A B N Intercorp Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024)

