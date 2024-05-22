TO THE MEMBERS OF AAKASH EXPLORATION SERVICES LIMITED REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMETNS

Opinion

We have audited the Financial Statements of AAKASH EXPLORATION SERVICES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule 2015, as amended, (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Profit and total comprehensive income, Changes in Equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have no key audit matter to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards of Auditing (SAs), we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub-Section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure "B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amount which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. A] The Management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; B] the management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

C] Based on such audit procedures, that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (A) and (B) contain any material misstatement. i. The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year. ii. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. However, we are unable to comment that the audit trail facility has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Accordingly the question of our commenting on whether the audit trail was tampered with does not arise. iii. The Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

Place : Ahmedabad For, Parikh Shah & Associates Date : 22/05/2024 Chartered Accountants UDIN : 24101106BKAEDH9975 FRN : 123999W Munir Shah Partner M.No. : 101106

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report of even date on Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act.

(i) In respect of the companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets: (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B)The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, all the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties, as disclosed in Note 4 to the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not re-valued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(e) As explained to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements does not arise.

(ii) (a) The Company does not has any inventory accordingly this para is not applicable.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 Crores, in aggregate, from a bank on the basis of security of current assets. According to information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the quarterly Statements/returns, filed by the Company during the year with such bank are in agreement with books of account, except as under.

( in Thousand)

Quarter ended Nature of current Assets / Liabilities where differences were observed Amount disclosed as per quarterly return/ statement Amount as per books Amoun t of Differe nce Reasons for material difference Q1 Trade receivables 157164.83 156891.47 273.35 Immaterial Q2 Trade receivables 157433.85 156659.99 773.86 Immaterial Q3 Trade receivables 149238.08 149078.00 160.08 Immaterial Q4 Trade receivables 246927.85 245357.62 1570.23 Immaterial

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, The Company has made investments in a subsidiary company as per Schedule- A but not provided guarantee to companies.

Schedule A

( In Thousands) Subsidiary Company Name Country of incorporatio n Amount Invested in Subsidiar y Company during the year Amount Invested in Subsidiary Company as at balance sheet date % voting power held as at 31st march, 2024 DIL Venture Oil and Gas India 100.00 100.00 100.00 % Private Limited

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, The Company Granted unsecured loans to employees during the year. The Company has not provided guarantees, security or granted advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments, granted loans to companies and other parties in respect of which the requisite information is provided in clause (a) to (f) as below to the extent applicable. The Company has not made any investments in or provided any guarantee or security to firms or limited liability partnership.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided loans as below:

( in Thousand)

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount granted/Provided during the year - Others (Employees) 1334.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of the above case - Others (Employees) 204.05

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures carried out by us, in our opinion the investments made during the year and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans provided during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not provided any guarantee during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of investments made and providing guarantees.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 (as amended). According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or The Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

(vi) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company no cost audit records have been prescribed under section 148(1) of the companies act, 2013 in respect of business activities of the company.

(vii) (a) As per information and explanations given to us, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and service tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales-tax, Wealth tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities wherever applicable. There are no outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year under audit for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of Goods and Service Tax, sales tax, income tax, custom duty, wealth tax, service tax, excise duty and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon from any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company has applied term loan for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, we report that the funds raised on short-term basis have not been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary and joint venture.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary and joint venture.

(x) (a) The company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the Auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) The Company has entered in to transactions with related parties in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Accounting Standard (AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) As explained to us and in our opinion, the Company has adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under sub-clause (b), (c) and (d) of clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) The company was not required to spend any amount during the year for corporate social responsibility as required under Section 135(5) and 135(6) of the Act.

Accordingly, there is no amount unspent as at March 31, 2024 and the reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Place : Ahmedabad For, Parikh Shah & Associates Date : 22/05/2024 Chartered Accountants FRN : 123999W Munir Shah Partner M.No. : 101106

Annexure to the Auditors Report

ANNEXURE-"B" Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of AAKASH

EXPLORATION SERVICES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial control, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Control and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understating of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud of error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that;

I. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

II. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

III. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statement.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatement due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on;

i. existing policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring orderly and efficient conduct of business.

ii. continuous adherence to Companys policies.

iii. existing procedures in relation to safeguarding of Companys fixed assets, investments, receivables, loans and advances made and cash and bank balances.

iv. existing system to prevent and detect fraud and errors.

v. accuracy and completeness of Companys accounting records; and

vi. existing capacity to prepare timely and reliable financial information.