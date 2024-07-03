Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorOil Drill/Allied
Open₹10.43
Prev. Close₹10.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.2
Day's High₹10.47
Day's Low₹9.35
52 Week's High₹17.15
52 Week's Low₹8.25
Book Value₹5.91
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)101.25
P/E19.67
EPS0.52
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.13
10.13
10.13
10.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.4
42.18
37.62
31.36
Net Worth
58.53
52.31
47.75
41.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
59.77
67.48
51.67
yoy growth (%)
-11.42
30.59
Raw materials
-4.02
-7.29
-7.06
As % of sales
6.72
10.81
13.67
Employee costs
-20.44
-21.13
-18.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
5.55
6.76
4.82
Depreciation
-5.92
-6.24
-3.93
Tax paid
-1.41
-1.9
-1.51
Working capital
-1.62
-3.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.42
30.59
Op profit growth
-15.49
94.77
EBIT growth
-21.42
56.13
Net profit growth
-14.94
46.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
92.23
92.58
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
92.23
92.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.59
1.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd
JINDRILL
781.8
|22.25
|2,263.48
|15.84
|0.06
|172.5
|417.54
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd
DOLPHIN
565.1
|0
|2,240.66
|-0.06
|0
|0
|37.55
Aakash Exploration Services Ltd
AAKASH
10.23
|19.67
|103.58
|0.11
|0
|23.05
|5.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Hemang Navin Haria
WTD & Executive Director
Krunal Pravin Haria
ED / WTD / CFO / Promoter
Vipul Navin Haria
Independent Non Exe. Director
Divyang Rameshchandra Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Piyush Vasanji Savla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ami Nirav Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aakash Exploration Services Ltd
Summary
Aakash Exploration Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Aakash Exploration Services Private Limited on January 17, 2007. The Company was converted into a Joint Stock Company from the Partnership Firm M/s. Aakash Roadlines. M/s. Aakash Roadlines was formed on 30 May, 2006 with the aim of carrying on the business of transportation hire, technical services and common carries. The Company was subsequently converted in to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Aakash Exploration Services Limited on November 8, 2017.The Company is providing services for Oil and Gas Exploration with a fundamental vision of being a leader in providing services to Oil and Gas Field while achieving international standard of excellence. AESL is an ISO 9001 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certified company. It provides Mobile Work Over Rigs, Hot Oil Circulation Unit, Air Compressor, Mobile Steaming Unit (Boiler), Mobile Pumping Unit, Crane, Manpower Services, SRP Unit supply and Maintenance and other similar Services.The Company is also the member of International Association of Drilling Contractors. It is providing Oil and Gas field Services to M/s. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (A Govt. of India Company), Ahmedabad, Mehsana and Hazira Projects and providing similar services to private oil field operators namely GSPCL, Cairn, Essar, Great Eastern Energy, IOC, Niko, OIL, Price Petroleum etc to their extreme satisfaction. Aakash Exploration Servic
Read More
The Aakash Exploration Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd is ₹101.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd is 19.67 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aakash Exploration Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd is ₹8.25 and ₹17.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aakash Exploration Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.96%, 3 Years at -25.07%, 1 Year at -11.81%, 6 Month at -37.39%, 3 Month at -11.43% and 1 Month at -8.00%.
