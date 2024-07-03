iifl-logo-icon 1
Aakash Exploration Services Ltd Share Price

10
(-2.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:39:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.43
  • Day's High10.47
  • 52 Wk High17.15
  • Prev. Close10.23
  • Day's Low9.35
  • 52 Wk Low 8.25
  • Turnover (lac)8.2
  • P/E19.67
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value5.91
  • EPS0.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)101.25
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Aakash Exploration Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Oil Drill/Allied

Open

10.43

Prev. Close

10.23

Turnover(Lac.)

8.2

Day's High

10.47

Day's Low

9.35

52 Week's High

17.15

52 Week's Low

8.25

Book Value

5.91

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

101.25

P/E

19.67

EPS

0.52

Divi. Yield

0

Aakash Exploration Services Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Aakash Exploration Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aakash Exploration Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.67%

Non-Promoter- 33.32%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aakash Exploration Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.13

10.13

10.13

10.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

48.4

42.18

37.62

31.36

Net Worth

58.53

52.31

47.75

41.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

59.77

67.48

51.67

yoy growth (%)

-11.42

30.59

Raw materials

-4.02

-7.29

-7.06

As % of sales

6.72

10.81

13.67

Employee costs

-20.44

-21.13

-18.9

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

5.55

6.76

4.82

Depreciation

-5.92

-6.24

-3.93

Tax paid

-1.41

-1.9

-1.51

Working capital

-1.62

-3.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.42

30.59

Op profit growth

-15.49

94.77

EBIT growth

-21.42

56.13

Net profit growth

-14.94

46.84

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

92.23

92.58

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

92.23

92.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.59

1.49

Aakash Exploration Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd

JINDRILL

781.8

22.252,263.4815.840.06172.5417.54

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd

DOLPHIN

565.1

02,240.66-0.060037.55

Aakash Exploration Services Ltd

AAKASH

10.23

19.67103.580.11023.055.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aakash Exploration Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Hemang Navin Haria

WTD & Executive Director

Krunal Pravin Haria

ED / WTD / CFO / Promoter

Vipul Navin Haria

Independent Non Exe. Director

Divyang Rameshchandra Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Piyush Vasanji Savla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ami Nirav Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aakash Exploration Services Ltd

Summary

Aakash Exploration Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Aakash Exploration Services Private Limited on January 17, 2007. The Company was converted into a Joint Stock Company from the Partnership Firm M/s. Aakash Roadlines. M/s. Aakash Roadlines was formed on 30 May, 2006 with the aim of carrying on the business of transportation hire, technical services and common carries. The Company was subsequently converted in to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Aakash Exploration Services Limited on November 8, 2017.The Company is providing services for Oil and Gas Exploration with a fundamental vision of being a leader in providing services to Oil and Gas Field while achieving international standard of excellence. AESL is an ISO 9001 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certified company. It provides Mobile Work Over Rigs, Hot Oil Circulation Unit, Air Compressor, Mobile Steaming Unit (Boiler), Mobile Pumping Unit, Crane, Manpower Services, SRP Unit supply and Maintenance and other similar Services.The Company is also the member of International Association of Drilling Contractors. It is providing Oil and Gas field Services to M/s. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (A Govt. of India Company), Ahmedabad, Mehsana and Hazira Projects and providing similar services to private oil field operators namely GSPCL, Cairn, Essar, Great Eastern Energy, IOC, Niko, OIL, Price Petroleum etc to their extreme satisfaction. Aakash Exploration Servic
Company FAQs

What is the Aakash Exploration Services Ltd share price today?

The Aakash Exploration Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd is ₹101.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd is 19.67 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aakash Exploration Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd is ₹8.25 and ₹17.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd?

Aakash Exploration Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.96%, 3 Years at -25.07%, 1 Year at -11.81%, 6 Month at -37.39%, 3 Month at -11.43% and 1 Month at -8.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.67 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.33 %

