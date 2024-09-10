Aakash Exploration Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 25, 2024 Aakash Exploration Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 25, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/09/2024) Aakash Exploration Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2024) Aakash Exploration Services Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024)