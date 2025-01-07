iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aakash Exploration Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10
(1.63%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:24:22 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aakash Exploration Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

59.77

67.48

51.67

yoy growth (%)

-11.42

30.59

Raw materials

-4.02

-7.29

-7.06

As % of sales

6.72

10.81

13.67

Employee costs

-20.44

-21.13

-18.9

As % of sales

34.2

31.32

36.57

Other costs

-22.55

-23.95

-17.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.73

35.5

34.75

Operating profit

12.74

15.08

7.74

OPM

21.32

22.35

14.99

Depreciation

-5.92

-6.24

-3.93

Interest expense

-1.85

-2.66

-1.21

Other income

0.58

0.58

2.22

Profit before tax

5.55

6.76

4.82

Taxes

-1.41

-1.9

-1.51

Tax rate

-25.48

-28.16

-31.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.13

4.86

3.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

4.13

4.86

3.31

yoy growth (%)

-14.94

46.84

NPM

6.91

7.2

6.4

Aakash Explor. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aakash Exploration Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.