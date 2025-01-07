Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
59.77
67.48
51.67
yoy growth (%)
-11.42
30.59
Raw materials
-4.02
-7.29
-7.06
As % of sales
6.72
10.81
13.67
Employee costs
-20.44
-21.13
-18.9
As % of sales
34.2
31.32
36.57
Other costs
-22.55
-23.95
-17.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.73
35.5
34.75
Operating profit
12.74
15.08
7.74
OPM
21.32
22.35
14.99
Depreciation
-5.92
-6.24
-3.93
Interest expense
-1.85
-2.66
-1.21
Other income
0.58
0.58
2.22
Profit before tax
5.55
6.76
4.82
Taxes
-1.41
-1.9
-1.51
Tax rate
-25.48
-28.16
-31.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.13
4.86
3.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
4.13
4.86
3.31
yoy growth (%)
-14.94
46.84
NPM
6.91
7.2
6.4
