Aakash Exploration Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.13
10.13
10.13
10.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.4
42.18
37.62
31.36
Net Worth
58.53
52.31
47.75
41.49
Minority Interest
Debt
25.72
24.18
16.05
18.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.59
1.18
0.68
0.39
Total Liabilities
85.84
77.67
64.48
60.05
Fixed Assets
59.03
63.04
46.02
41.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.01
0
0
3.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.01
Networking Capital
18.96
13.37
18.11
13.79
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
24.54
15.41
21.23
14.94
Debtor Days
91.22
Other Current Assets
2.35
3.63
3.26
4.51
Sundry Creditors
-3.12
-4.05
-2.93
-2.37
Creditor Days
14.47
Other Current Liabilities
-4.81
-1.62
-3.45
-3.29
Cash
0.83
1.26
0.34
1.23
Total Assets
85.83
77.67
64.47
60.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.