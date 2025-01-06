iifl-logo-icon 1
Aakash Exploration Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.84
(-3.81%)
Jan 6, 2025

Aakash Explor. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

5.55

6.76

4.82

Depreciation

-5.92

-6.24

-3.93

Tax paid

-1.41

-1.9

-1.51

Working capital

-1.62

-3.76

Other operating items

Operating

-3.41

-5.14

Capital expenditure

3.2

-11.63

Free cash flow

-0.21

-16.77

Equity raised

54.44

51.68

Investing

3.06

0

Financing

17.58

22.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

74.87

57.27

