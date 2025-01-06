Aakash Exploration Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
5.55
6.76
4.82
Depreciation
-5.92
-6.24
-3.93
Tax paid
-1.41
-1.9
-1.51
Working capital
-1.62
-3.76
Other operating items
Operating
-3.41
-5.14
Capital expenditure
3.2
-11.63
Free cash flow
-0.21
-16.77
Equity raised
54.44
51.68
Investing
3.06
0
Financing
17.58
22.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
74.87
57.27
