Aakash Exploration Services Ltd Summary

Aakash Exploration Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Aakash Exploration Services Private Limited on January 17, 2007. The Company was converted into a Joint Stock Company from the Partnership Firm M/s. Aakash Roadlines. M/s. Aakash Roadlines was formed on 30 May, 2006 with the aim of carrying on the business of transportation hire, technical services and common carries. The Company was subsequently converted in to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Aakash Exploration Services Limited on November 8, 2017.The Company is providing services for Oil and Gas Exploration with a fundamental vision of being a leader in providing services to Oil and Gas Field while achieving international standard of excellence. AESL is an ISO 9001 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certified company. It provides Mobile Work Over Rigs, Hot Oil Circulation Unit, Air Compressor, Mobile Steaming Unit (Boiler), Mobile Pumping Unit, Crane, Manpower Services, SRP Unit supply and Maintenance and other similar Services.The Company is also the member of International Association of Drilling Contractors. It is providing Oil and Gas field Services to M/s. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (A Govt. of India Company), Ahmedabad, Mehsana and Hazira Projects and providing similar services to private oil field operators namely GSPCL, Cairn, Essar, Great Eastern Energy, IOC, Niko, OIL, Price Petroleum etc to their extreme satisfaction. Aakash Exploration Services Limited is a national group of Oil and Gas Field Services and operating in more than 7 states of India. Apart from this, the Company has different equipments which are used such as Air Compressor, Coil Tubing Unit, Work Over Rig, SRP Unit, etc. Once the oil is produced it is transferred to refineries and further processed.In April 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 18,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 10.08 Crores.The Company has completed the production of oilfield services and drilling processes in 2019.