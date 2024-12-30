Aarcon Facilities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.02
-0.2
-0.33
-0.11
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.13
-0.12
-0.12
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.19
0.07
0.07
-0.23
Other operating items
Operating
0.03
-0.26
-0.38
-0.47
Capital expenditure
0
0.11
0
0
Free cash flow
0.03
-0.15
-0.38
-0.47
Equity raised
-0.8
-0.35
0.35
0.58
Investing
0
0
-0.27
0.22
Financing
0.09
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.68
-0.51
-0.3
0.33
