SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹11.27
Prev. Close₹10.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹11.27
Day's Low₹11.27
52 Week's High₹11.27
52 Week's Low₹7.65
Book Value₹10.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.72
P/E13.1
EPS0.86
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.06
5.06
5.06
5.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.26
-0.5
-0.52
-0.43
Net Worth
4.8
4.56
4.54
4.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.43
0.15
0
0.33
yoy growth (%)
190.57
0
-100
-33.58
Raw materials
-0.12
-0.05
0
0
As % of sales
28.7
34.06
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.02
-0.2
-0.33
-0.11
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.13
-0.12
-0.12
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.19
0.07
0.07
-0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
190.57
0
-100
-33.58
Op profit growth
-169.93
-63.43
312.52
-443.41
EBIT growth
-86.81
-37.65
194.47
-1,621.72
Net profit growth
-86.81
-37.27
192.71
-20
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Bharat R Gupta
Director
Anupama B Gupta
Independent Director
Dhrumesh Gopal Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nidhi Khandelwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aarcon Facilities Ltd
Summary
Aarcon Facilities Limited was formerly incorporated as RB Gupta Financials Limited in 1993. The Company subsequently changed the name from RB Gupta Financials Limited to Aarcon Facilities Limited on January 9, 2017. Initially, Company engaged in finance and investment services. The Company is principally engaged in business of Arts, entertainment and recreation.The Company commenced new business of managing theatres during FY 2015-16 and continued to run that business till FY 2016-17. Thereafter, it discontinued the said business in FY 2017-18. The Company has started new business of running and managing restaurant, cafe tavern, beerhouse, refreshment-room lodging housekeepers etc. in FY 2018-19.
The Aarcon Facilities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aarcon Facilities Ltd is ₹6.72 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Aarcon Facilities Ltd is 13.1 and 1.12 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aarcon Facilities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aarcon Facilities Ltd is ₹7.65 and ₹11.27 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Aarcon Facilities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.86%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 47.32% and 1 Month at 4.93%.
