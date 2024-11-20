iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarcon Facilities Ltd Share Price

11.27
(4.93%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.27
  • Day's High11.27
  • 52 Wk High11.27
  • Prev. Close10.74
  • Day's Low11.27
  • 52 Wk Low 7.65
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E13.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.02
  • EPS0.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.72
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Aarcon Facilities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

11.27

Prev. Close

10.74

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

11.27

Day's Low

11.27

52 Week's High

11.27

52 Week's Low

7.65

Book Value

10.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.72

P/E

13.1

EPS

0.86

Divi. Yield

0

Aarcon Facilities Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Aarcon Facilities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aarcon Facilities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:49 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.26%

Foreign: 1.25%

Indian: 73.26%

Non-Promoter- 25.48%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aarcon Facilities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.06

5.06

5.06

5.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.26

-0.5

-0.52

-0.43

Net Worth

4.8

4.56

4.54

4.63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.43

0.15

0

0.33

yoy growth (%)

190.57

0

-100

-33.58

Raw materials

-0.12

-0.05

0

0

As % of sales

28.7

34.06

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

-0.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.02

-0.2

-0.33

-0.11

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.13

-0.12

-0.12

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.19

0.07

0.07

-0.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

190.57

0

-100

-33.58

Op profit growth

-169.93

-63.43

312.52

-443.41

EBIT growth

-86.81

-37.65

194.47

-1,621.72

Net profit growth

-86.81

-37.27

192.71

-20

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Aarcon Facilities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aarcon Facilities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Bharat R Gupta

Director

Anupama B Gupta

Independent Director

Dhrumesh Gopal Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nidhi Khandelwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aarcon Facilities Ltd

Summary

Summary

Aarcon Facilities Limited was formerly incorporated as RB Gupta Financials Limited in 1993. The Company subsequently changed the name from RB Gupta Financials Limited to Aarcon Facilities Limited on January 9, 2017. Initially, Company engaged in finance and investment services. The Company is principally engaged in business of Arts, entertainment and recreation.The Company commenced new business of managing theatres during FY 2015-16 and continued to run that business till FY 2016-17. Thereafter, it discontinued the said business in FY 2017-18. The Company has started new business of running and managing restaurant, cafe tavern, beerhouse, refreshment-room lodging housekeepers etc. in FY 2018-19.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Aarcon Facilities Ltd share price today?

The Aarcon Facilities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aarcon Facilities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aarcon Facilities Ltd is ₹6.72 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aarcon Facilities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aarcon Facilities Ltd is 13.1 and 1.12 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aarcon Facilities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aarcon Facilities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aarcon Facilities Ltd is ₹7.65 and ₹11.27 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Aarcon Facilities Ltd?

Aarcon Facilities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.86%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 47.32% and 1 Month at 4.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aarcon Facilities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aarcon Facilities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.52 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.48 %

