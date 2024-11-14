iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarcon Facilities Ltd Board Meeting

11.27
(4.93%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
R.B.GUPTA FINANCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Un-audited quarterly Results for the quarter ended 30/09/2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
R.B.GUPTA FINANCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix day time and date of 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the Financial Year 2023-24. 2. To fix date of closure of register of members and transfer books for the purpose of 31st AGM. 3. To consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 4. Limited Review Report on Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 5. To appoint scrutinizer for the purpose of 31st AGM. 6. To appoint Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30/06/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024) .
Board Meeting13 May 20246 May 2024
R.B.GUPTA FINANCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Adoption of Audited Financial Statement for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 together with Auditors Report Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 Approval of Audited Financial Statement for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
R.B.GUPTA FINANCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. We submit herewith Un-Audited Financial Result for the quarter ended on 31/12/2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

