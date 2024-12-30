iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarcon Facilities Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.27
(4.93%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.43

0.15

0

0.33

yoy growth (%)

190.57

0

-100

-33.58

Raw materials

-0.12

-0.05

0

0

As % of sales

28.7

34.06

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

-0.07

As % of sales

12.11

37.64

0

22.94

Other costs

-0.2

-0.12

-0.15

-0.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

46.48

81.07

0

92.88

Operating profit

0.05

-0.07

-0.21

-0.05

OPM

12.7

-52.78

0

-15.82

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.13

-0.12

-0.12

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.04

0

0

0.06

Profit before tax

-0.02

-0.2

-0.33

-0.11

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

-0.71

-0.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.02

-0.2

-0.33

-0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.02

-0.2

-0.33

-0.11

yoy growth (%)

-86.81

-37.27

192.71

-20

NPM

-6.3

-138.97

0

-34.23

