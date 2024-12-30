Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.43
0.15
0
0.33
yoy growth (%)
190.57
0
-100
-33.58
Raw materials
-0.12
-0.05
0
0
As % of sales
28.7
34.06
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
-0.07
As % of sales
12.11
37.64
0
22.94
Other costs
-0.2
-0.12
-0.15
-0.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
46.48
81.07
0
92.88
Operating profit
0.05
-0.07
-0.21
-0.05
OPM
12.7
-52.78
0
-15.82
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.13
-0.12
-0.12
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.04
0
0
0.06
Profit before tax
-0.02
-0.2
-0.33
-0.11
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
-0.71
-0.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.02
-0.2
-0.33
-0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.02
-0.2
-0.33
-0.11
yoy growth (%)
-86.81
-37.27
192.71
-20
NPM
-6.3
-138.97
0
-34.23
