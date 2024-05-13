TO THE SHARE HOLDERS

AARCON FACILITIES LIMITED

REPORT ON THE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the Ind AS financial statements of AARCON FACILITIES LIMITED, which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and Statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements to gather with notes thereon, give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and giv e a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit and other comprehensive income, change in equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind As Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to point no M and P of Note No 20 the Financial Statements which describe the uncertainties and the managements assessment of the financial impact due to lock-down and other restrictions and conditions related to COVID-19 pandemic for which a definitive assessment of the impact in subsequent period is highly dependent on future economic development and circumstances as they evolve. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Matters and Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises th e information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report t hereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The companys Board of directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give true & fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), change in equity and cash flow of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the companies (Indian accounting standards) Rule, 2015. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effective for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Standalone financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the Standalone financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misst atement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the Standalone financial statements, that give a true and fair vie w, in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. As audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Standalone financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of our audit opinion on the Standalone financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements;

As required by the Companies (Auditor Report) Order 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A - a statement on the matter specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we further report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss statement (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and Cash Flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31st, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31st, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure - B and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note (vii) (c) of "Annexure - A" to the Auditors Report.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contract for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility but such facility has not been enabled at the database level.

For, V. J. Amin & Co.,

Chartered Accountants Firm Reg.No.100335W

Date: 13/05/2024 Place: Vadodara

(CA. Dharamsinh T. Kesharani)

Partner.

Membership No.47553 UDIN: 24047553BKCELQ3450

ANNEXURE A to the Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date

On the basis of records produced before us for our verification/ examination as we considered appropriate and in terms of information and explanations given to us for our enquiries, we state that;

i. In respect of its Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and capital work in progress. The Company has no intangible assets during the year hence clause 3(i)(a)(B) is not applicable.

b) As explained to us, all property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. As informed to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c) As explained to us, no substantial part of property, plant and equipment has been disposed-off during the year, and it has not affected the going concern.

d) The title deed of all the immovable properties (Which are included under the head "Property, plant and equipment") are held in the name of the company.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of its inventories:

a) The inventories, except goods in transit and goods in inspection have been physically verified during the year at reasonable intervals by the management and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business.

c) On the basis of our examination of the records of Inventories, we are of the opinion that the company has maintained proper records of inventories. As per the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

b) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets hence reporting is not applicable.

iii. In respect of the loans, secured or unsecured, granted by the company to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

a) The Company has not granted loan to firms and other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence no reporting is given on this clause.

b) According to the sub clause a) above applicability of all other terms and conditions for such loans and about prejudicial to the interest of the company, reporting since not required not given.

c) The Company has taken loan under section 189 of companies act, 2013 & its repayable on demand.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us all other terms and conditions for such loans are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the company.

iv. In respect of loan to Directors/ Company in which director is interested under section 185 of the Companies Act 2013.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not advanced loans to Directors/ company in which a director is interested to which the provisions of Section 185 of the Companies Act apply and the Company has also not given any loans or advances, has not made investments and has not given guarantees / securities to the company to which the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act apply, hence not commented upon.

v. In respect of deposits from public.

According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. In respect of maintenance of cost records.

In pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the central Government under Section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable to the company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Employees State Insurance, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Goods and Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Income Tax, Service Tax, Provident Fund and Professional Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with appropriate authorities.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed statutory dues including Employees State Insurance, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Income Tax, Service Tax, Provident Fund and Professional Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, Goods and Service Tax outstanding on account of any dispute except for the Fringe Benefit Taxes.

viii. In respect of dues to financial institution /banks/debentures

According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions or bank. The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority . The company has not obtained any loan from banks, financial institution or by issuing any debentures.

ix. In respect of money raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer

(a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) The company has not obtained loans from banks or other financial institutions during the year.

x. In respect of Fraud

During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud on or by the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management. There is no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), hence reporting under clause no 3 ( xi)

(c) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. In respect of managerial remuneration.

Managerial remuneration has been paid and provided by the Company in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Act.

xii. In respect of Nidhi Company

In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii. In respect of related party transactions.

In our opinion all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable Ind AS.

xiv. In respect of preferential allotment of shares

According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the balance sheet of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

xv. In respect of Non Cash transactions with directors or persons connected with directors.

According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. In respect of internal control.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an adequate internal control system commensurate with its size and the nature of its business for the purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services. During the course of our audit we have not observed any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in such internal control system.

xvii. In respect of Internal Audit of the company.

The company has not appointed an Internal Auditor during the year.

xviii. In respect of accumulated losses and cash losses.

The companies have accumulated losses at the end of the financial year. Such accumulated loss has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xix. In respect of Loans and advances granted on the basis of security.

According to information and explanations given to us the company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.

xx. In respect of registration under RBI Act, 1934

The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

xxi. CSR Responsibilities

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b)of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year.

For, V. J. Amin & Co.,

Chartered Accountants FRNo.100335W

(CA Dharamsinh T. Kesharani)

Partner

Membership No.47553 Place: Vadodara Date : 13-05-2024 UDIN: 24047553BKCELQ3450

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of "AARCON FACILITIES LIMITED" "the Company" as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of for the period ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal co ntrol over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial cont rols that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys p olicies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial st atements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For, V. J. Amin & Co., (CA Dharamsinh T. Kesharani)

Chartered Accountants Partner

FRNo. 100335W Membership No.47553

Place: Vadodara

Date : 13-05-2024

UDIN: 24047553BKCELQ3450