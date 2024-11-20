iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarcon Facilities Ltd Company Summary

Aarcon Facilities Ltd Summary

Aarcon Facilities Limited was formerly incorporated as RB Gupta Financials Limited in 1993. The Company subsequently changed the name from RB Gupta Financials Limited to Aarcon Facilities Limited on January 9, 2017. Initially, Company engaged in finance and investment services. The Company is principally engaged in business of Arts, entertainment and recreation.The Company commenced new business of managing theatres during FY 2015-16 and continued to run that business till FY 2016-17. Thereafter, it discontinued the said business in FY 2017-18. The Company has started new business of running and managing restaurant, cafe tavern, beerhouse, refreshment-room lodging housekeepers etc. in FY 2018-19.

