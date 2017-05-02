iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

0.46
(-4.17%)
May 2, 2017|11:36:25 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

21.7

21.7

12.3

10.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.08

10.8

18.88

12.54

Net Worth

30.78

32.5

31.18

23.49

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

30.78

32.5

31.18

23.49

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

21.04

3.72

3.83

3.83

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

9.59

28.24

27.26

19.18

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.09

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

10.3

30.3

29.02

20.85

Sundry Creditors

-0.15

-0.08

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.56

-1.98

-1.76

-1.76

Cash

0.14

0.53

0.08

0.46

Total Assets

30.77

32.49

31.18

23.48

