Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
21.7
21.7
12.3
10.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.08
10.8
18.88
12.54
Net Worth
30.78
32.5
31.18
23.49
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
30.78
32.5
31.18
23.49
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
21.04
3.72
3.83
3.83
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9.59
28.24
27.26
19.18
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.09
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
10.3
30.3
29.02
20.85
Sundry Creditors
-0.15
-0.08
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.56
-1.98
-1.76
-1.76
Cash
0.14
0.53
0.08
0.46
Total Assets
30.77
32.49
31.18
23.48
