Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
0
2.68
1.66
1.72
1.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
2.68
1.66
1.72
1.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.61
0.39
0.47
0
0
Total Income
0.61
3.07
2.15
1.72
1.73
Total Expenditure
0.39
1.84
0.75
0.58
0.31
PBIDT
0.22
1.23
1.38
1.12
1.41
Interest
0
0
0.37
0.31
0.15
PBDT
0.22
1.23
1.01
0.81
1.25
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.06
0.12
0.31
0.17
0.1
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.16
1.11
0.7
0.64
1.14
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
-0.05
0.09
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.16
1.11
0.7
0.69
1.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.16
1.11
0.7
0.69
1.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.07
0.91
0.05
0.05
0.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
21.7
12.3
10.94
10.94
10.94
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,90,15,972
1,08,66,269
11,04,83,904
11,04,83,904
11,04,83,904
Public Shareholding (%)
87.64
87.64
100
100
100
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
26,81,211
15,32,121
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
12.36
12.36
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
45.89
83.23
65.69
82.08
PBDTM(%)
0
45.89
61.07
47.67
72.83
PATM(%)
0
41.41
42.51
37.79
66.47
