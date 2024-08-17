iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.46
(-4.17%)
May 2, 2017|11:36:25 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

0

2.68

1.66

1.72

1.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

2.68

1.66

1.72

1.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.61

0.39

0.47

0

0

Total Income

0.61

3.07

2.15

1.72

1.73

Total Expenditure

0.39

1.84

0.75

0.58

0.31

PBIDT

0.22

1.23

1.38

1.12

1.41

Interest

0

0

0.37

0.31

0.15

PBDT

0.22

1.23

1.01

0.81

1.25

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.06

0.12

0.31

0.17

0.1

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.16

1.11

0.7

0.64

1.14

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

-0.05

0.09

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.16

1.11

0.7

0.69

1.05

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.16

1.11

0.7

0.69

1.05

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.07

0.91

0.05

0.05

0.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

21.7

12.3

10.94

10.94

10.94

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,90,15,972

1,08,66,269

11,04,83,904

11,04,83,904

11,04,83,904

Public Shareholding (%)

87.64

87.64

100

100

100

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

26,81,211

15,32,121

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

12.36

12.36

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

45.89

83.23

65.69

82.08

PBDTM(%)

0

45.89

61.07

47.67

72.83

PATM(%)

0

41.41

42.51

37.79

66.47

