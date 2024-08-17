Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹0.46
Prev. Close₹0.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹0.46
Day's Low₹0.46
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹14.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
21.7
21.7
12.3
10.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.08
10.8
18.88
12.54
Net Worth
30.78
32.5
31.18
23.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-0.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
0
EBIT growth
0
Net profit growth
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
2.05
1.08
0.7
2.23
2.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.05
1.08
0.7
2.23
2.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.4
2.75
1.83
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd
Summary
Aarya Global Shares and Securities Ltd focuses to function as a broker, operate in financial services space with offerings ranging from equity research, equities and derivatives trading, commodities trading, currency trading, portfolio management services and also as an investment company, stock broker, subbrokers, commodities broker, currency broker and other related financial services. The Company also intends to acquire membership of recognized stock exchanges and/or commodities exchanges, over the counter exchanges and currency exchanges. The Company was formerly operating in the textile industry.The company was incorporated in the year 1986. The company was formerly known as Kuvam International Fashions Limited and changed its name to Aarya Global Shares and Securities Limited in June 2010. Aarya Global Shares and Securities Limited is based in Mumbai, India.
