iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd Share Price

0.46
(-4.17%)
May 2, 2017|11:36:25 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.46

Prev. Close

0.48

Turnover(Lac.)

0.16

Day's High

0.46

Day's Low

0.46

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

14.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:50 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.35%

Non-Promoter- 87.64%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 87.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

21.7

21.7

12.3

10.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.08

10.8

18.88

12.54

Net Worth

30.78

32.5

31.18

23.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-0.31

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

0

EBIT growth

0

Net profit growth

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

2.05

1.08

0.7

2.23

2.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.05

1.08

0.7

2.23

2.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.4

2.75

1.83

0

0

View Annually Results

Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd

Summary

Aarya Global Shares and Securities Ltd focuses to function as a broker, operate in financial services space with offerings ranging from equity research, equities and derivatives trading, commodities trading, currency trading, portfolio management services and also as an investment company, stock broker, subbrokers, commodities broker, currency broker and other related financial services. The Company also intends to acquire membership of recognized stock exchanges and/or commodities exchanges, over the counter exchanges and currency exchanges. The Company was formerly operating in the textile industry.The company was incorporated in the year 1986. The company was formerly known as Kuvam International Fashions Limited and changed its name to Aarya Global Shares and Securities Limited in June 2010. Aarya Global Shares and Securities Limited is based in Mumbai, India.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.