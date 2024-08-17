iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd Company Summary

0.46
(-4.17%)
May 2, 2017|11:36:25 AM

Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd Summary

Aarya Global Shares and Securities Ltd focuses to function as a broker, operate in financial services space with offerings ranging from equity research, equities and derivatives trading, commodities trading, currency trading, portfolio management services and also as an investment company, stock broker, subbrokers, commodities broker, currency broker and other related financial services. The Company also intends to acquire membership of recognized stock exchanges and/or commodities exchanges, over the counter exchanges and currency exchanges. The Company was formerly operating in the textile industry.The company was incorporated in the year 1986. The company was formerly known as Kuvam International Fashions Limited and changed its name to Aarya Global Shares and Securities Limited in June 2010. Aarya Global Shares and Securities Limited is based in Mumbai, India.

