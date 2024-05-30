To

The Members of

AASHKA HOSPITALS LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the Financial Statements of AASHKA HOSPITALS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, Cash Flow Statement and Notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and its Profit and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors and Management is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information obtained at the date of this auditors report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard

Responsibility of Management for Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-Section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, We give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit & Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal financial control over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our reports express an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and reporting effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2021, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its Financial Position.

ii. The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investors Education and Protection Fund by The Company.

iv. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vii. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid during the current year by the company to its director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197 of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

ANNEXURE" A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024:

1. In respect of the Companys Property Plant & Equipment:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(c) As explained to us, Property Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(d) The title deeds of immovable properties as disclosed in Note 10 on Fixed Assets to the Financial Statements are held in the name of Company.

(e) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and/or Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(f) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2. In respect of Companys inventories:

(a) The management during the year has conducted physical verification of the inventories & in our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(c) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees during the year, in aggregate from banks and/or financial institutions, on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and/or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

3. During the year, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3 (iii) (a) to (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public during the year. Therefore, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions with regards to deposits are not applicable to the Company.

6. As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the Company.

7. (a) According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and

Services tax (GST), provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs and Cess to the extent applicable and any other statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax (GST), provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs and Cess were in arrears as on 31st of March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

8. As per information & explanation provided by the management there are no transaction(s) which were previously not recorded in the books of account of the Company that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to Financial Institutions, Banks and Debentures Holders. Also the Company has not taken any further loan from Financial Institutions or from the government and has not issued any debentures.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has prima facie utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, fund raised on short term basis, prima facie, have not been used for long term purpose.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, as defined under the Act.

10. (a). Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, The Company has not raised money by way of initial public issue offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable

11. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) There are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. According to information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the Internal Audit Reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

14. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

15. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the Provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

16. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and the immediately preceding financial year.

17. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, reporting under clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

18. On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

19. The provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

20. As the Company has not any subsidiaries or associates requiring consolidation of financial statements, reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under "Report on Other Legal and regulatory requirements of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of AASHKA HOSPITALS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.