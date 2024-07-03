Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Aashka Hospitals Private Limited under provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 09, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to the Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on June 25, 2018 and consequent upon conversion, the name of Company was changed to Aashka Hospitals Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 23, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad..Aashka Hospitals provides health care services and serves patients in India. The Company is an integrated healthcare service provider, committed to deliver quality healthcare services to patients in modern facilities that includes prevention, best treatment and proper rehabilitation. The Company offers Anaesthesiology, Nephrology, burns and plastic surgery, Neurology, Cardiology, Neurosurgery, Cosmetology, Critical Care and Emergency Medicine, Dentistry, and Pediatric Services. The Company promoted by Bipinchandra Shah, is a Civil Engineer and a Technocrat, who is currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company. With a view to provide healthcare facilities to the people of Gujarat, he started hospital in the year 2015 and roped in renowned doctors. His experience and und

