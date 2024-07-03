iifl-logo-icon 1
Aashka Hospitals Ltd Share Price

112.5
(3.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open112.5
  • Day's High112.5
  • 52 Wk High126.55
  • Prev. Close108.75
  • Day's Low112.5
  • 52 Wk Low 52
  • Turnover (lac)1.12
  • P/E107.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value41.15
  • EPS1.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)263.25
  • Div. Yield0
Aashka Hospitals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

112.5

Prev. Close

108.75

Turnover(Lac.)

1.12

Day's High

112.5

Day's Low

112.5

52 Week's High

126.55

52 Week's Low

52

Book Value

41.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

263.25

P/E

107.67

EPS

1.01

Divi. Yield

0

Aashka Hospitals Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Aashka Hospitals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aashka Hospitals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:50 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.28%

Non-Promoter- 38.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aashka Hospitals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.37

23.37

23.37

18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

72.91

70.55

73.2

11.25

Net Worth

96.28

93.92

96.57

29.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019

Revenue

27.66

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-3.27

As % of sales

11.82

Employee costs

-3.92

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1.36

Depreciation

-2.54

Tax paid

0

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Aashka Hospitals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aashka Hospitals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bipinchandra Shah

Director

Dr. Parag Thaker

Director

Shreyarthi Shah

Independent Director

Hiteshkumar Shah

Additional Director

Umang Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mayank Agarwal

Additional Director

Jigar Kanakchandra Trivedi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aashka Hospitals Ltd

Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Aashka Hospitals Private Limited under provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 09, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to the Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on June 25, 2018 and consequent upon conversion, the name of Company was changed to Aashka Hospitals Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 23, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad..Aashka Hospitals provides health care services and serves patients in India. The Company is an integrated healthcare service provider, committed to deliver quality healthcare services to patients in modern facilities that includes prevention, best treatment and proper rehabilitation. The Company offers Anaesthesiology, Nephrology, burns and plastic surgery, Neurology, Cardiology, Neurosurgery, Cosmetology, Critical Care and Emergency Medicine, Dentistry, and Pediatric Services. The Company promoted by Bipinchandra Shah, is a Civil Engineer and a Technocrat, who is currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company. With a view to provide healthcare facilities to the people of Gujarat, he started hospital in the year 2015 and roped in renowned doctors. His experience and und
Company FAQs

What is the Aashka Hospitals Ltd share price today?

The Aashka Hospitals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹112.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aashka Hospitals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aashka Hospitals Ltd is ₹263.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aashka Hospitals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aashka Hospitals Ltd is 107.67 and 2.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aashka Hospitals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aashka Hospitals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aashka Hospitals Ltd is ₹52 and ₹126.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aashka Hospitals Ltd?

Aashka Hospitals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.12%, 3 Years at 23.67%, 1 Year at 117.89%, 6 Month at -10.68%, 3 Month at -7.45% and 1 Month at -1.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aashka Hospitals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aashka Hospitals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.28 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.72 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Aashka Hospitals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

