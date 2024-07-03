SectorHealthcare
Open₹112.5
Prev. Close₹108.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.12
Day's High₹112.5
Day's Low₹112.5
52 Week's High₹126.55
52 Week's Low₹52
Book Value₹41.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)263.25
P/E107.67
EPS1.01
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.37
23.37
23.37
18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
72.91
70.55
73.2
11.25
Net Worth
96.28
93.92
96.57
29.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
Revenue
27.66
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-3.27
As % of sales
11.82
Employee costs
-3.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.36
Depreciation
-2.54
Tax paid
0
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bipinchandra Shah
Director
Dr. Parag Thaker
Director
Shreyarthi Shah
Independent Director
Hiteshkumar Shah
Additional Director
Umang Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mayank Agarwal
Additional Director
Jigar Kanakchandra Trivedi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aashka Hospitals Ltd
Summary
The Company was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Aashka Hospitals Private Limited under provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 09, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to the Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on June 25, 2018 and consequent upon conversion, the name of Company was changed to Aashka Hospitals Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 23, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad..Aashka Hospitals provides health care services and serves patients in India. The Company is an integrated healthcare service provider, committed to deliver quality healthcare services to patients in modern facilities that includes prevention, best treatment and proper rehabilitation. The Company offers Anaesthesiology, Nephrology, burns and plastic surgery, Neurology, Cardiology, Neurosurgery, Cosmetology, Critical Care and Emergency Medicine, Dentistry, and Pediatric Services. The Company promoted by Bipinchandra Shah, is a Civil Engineer and a Technocrat, who is currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company. With a view to provide healthcare facilities to the people of Gujarat, he started hospital in the year 2015 and roped in renowned doctors. His experience and und
Read More
The Aashka Hospitals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹112.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aashka Hospitals Ltd is ₹263.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aashka Hospitals Ltd is 107.67 and 2.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aashka Hospitals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aashka Hospitals Ltd is ₹52 and ₹126.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aashka Hospitals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.12%, 3 Years at 23.67%, 1 Year at 117.89%, 6 Month at -10.68%, 3 Month at -7.45% and 1 Month at -1.76%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.