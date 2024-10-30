|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|26 Oct 2024
|Aashka Hospitals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider financial result for the half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Board Meeting outcome as attached
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|Aashka Hospitals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the half year and financial year ended on March 31 2024 Please find herewith attached outcome Please find herewith attached outcome Appointment of Internal Auditor FY 2024 - 24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|Please find herewith attached information for appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor
