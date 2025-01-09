Aashka Hospitals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.37
23.37
23.37
18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
72.91
70.55
73.2
11.25
Net Worth
96.28
93.92
96.57
29.25
Minority Interest
Debt
20.39
29.19
28.21
27.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
116.67
123.11
124.78
57.12
Fixed Assets
43.23
45.52
48.46
49.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
71.44
74.51
75.24
4.69
Inventories
0.37
0.4
0.55
0.54
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.82
6.86
7.82
7.32
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
71.04
72.19
71.22
4.8
Sundry Creditors
-2
-2.58
-1.59
-4.3
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.79
-2.36
-2.76
-3.67
Cash
1.98
3.06
1.07
2.93
Total Assets
116.65
123.09
124.77
57.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.