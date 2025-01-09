iifl-logo-icon 1
Aashka Hospitals Ltd Balance Sheet

108.5
(0.23%)
Jan 9, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.37

23.37

23.37

18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

72.91

70.55

73.2

11.25

Net Worth

96.28

93.92

96.57

29.25

Minority Interest

Debt

20.39

29.19

28.21

27.87

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

116.67

123.11

124.78

57.12

Fixed Assets

43.23

45.52

48.46

49.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

71.44

74.51

75.24

4.69

Inventories

0.37

0.4

0.55

0.54

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

4.82

6.86

7.82

7.32

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

71.04

72.19

71.22

4.8

Sundry Creditors

-2

-2.58

-1.59

-4.3

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.79

-2.36

-2.76

-3.67

Cash

1.98

3.06

1.07

2.93

Total Assets

116.65

123.09

124.77

57.11

