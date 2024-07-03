Aashka Hospitals Ltd Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Aashka Hospitals Private Limited under provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 09, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to the Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on June 25, 2018 and consequent upon conversion, the name of Company was changed to Aashka Hospitals Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 23, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad..Aashka Hospitals provides health care services and serves patients in India. The Company is an integrated healthcare service provider, committed to deliver quality healthcare services to patients in modern facilities that includes prevention, best treatment and proper rehabilitation. The Company offers Anaesthesiology, Nephrology, burns and plastic surgery, Neurology, Cardiology, Neurosurgery, Cosmetology, Critical Care and Emergency Medicine, Dentistry, and Pediatric Services. The Company promoted by Bipinchandra Shah, is a Civil Engineer and a Technocrat, who is currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company. With a view to provide healthcare facilities to the people of Gujarat, he started hospital in the year 2015 and roped in renowned doctors. His experience and understanding of business have been instrumental in the growth of Companys performance. Apart from healthcare, Mr. Shah is working in IT infrastructure development and is involved in development of an IT SEZ project in Ahmedabad. The Hospital have a team of medical practitioners who ensures that patients get the quality healthcare services. The dedicated team is trained to take care of the patients and handle all kinds of emergencies. Apart from this, healthcare staff members comprise of Medical Director, Quality Manager, Clinical Pharmacist, Microbiologist, Medical Officers, Clinical Assistants, Infection Control Nurse, Nursing Staff, Attendants, Technicians, Dietitian/ Nutritionist, Medical Transcriber and Biomedical Engineers.The Hospital is associated with Companies, Organization, University and Institute for providing regular healthcare check-up facilities to their employees and their Post-Graduation Students at affordable rates. The Company has entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Blood Banks like M/s. Shraddhadeep Blood Bank and M/s Sanjivani Blood Bank (Vol.) and Apheresis Centre from whom it procure blood and blood components to meet the needs of patients admitted in their hospital. Also, the Company have associations and affiliations with major Insurance Companies that processes insurance claims admissible under the Mediclaim policy for patients.Aashka Hospitals is a part of Ayushman Bharat, a flagship scheme of Government of India which was launched and recommended by the National Health Policy 2017, to achieve the vision of universal health coverage (UHC). The initiative has been designed on the lines to meet SDG & its underlining commitment. The healthcare facilities consist of advanced technology and doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals to follow treatment protocols that match acceptable standards. The Company provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services through its sole hospital at Gandhinagar, Gujarat with an aggregate bed capacity of 140 beds extendable up to 200 beds. The Hospitals have conducted an aggregate of over 4,900 surgeries and provided healthcare services to an aggregate of over 65000 patients, consisting of 18000 indoor patients and 47,000 OPD patients.The Department has state-of-the-art equipment and advanced patient monitoring systems to respond to any medical emergency. The 24/7 Pharmacy is mandatory in hospital to match any urgent requirement of critical patient under the supervision of a professional pharmacist. The healthcare centre check-up plans and offer medical check-up packages for men, women & children at affordable prices.The Department of Cardiology (DoC) is set up at with the purpose of providing cardiac care at cost effective price to the patients. It provide full range of cardiology services, from early disease detection to complex interventions. The Hospital Cardiac Team is available round the clock to help patients with cardiac emergencies with primary and complex coronary angioplasties and stenting. This Department is equipped with advanced fully integrated Cardiac Cath Labs with dedicated ultramodern cardiac operation theaters, latest ECG machines, 3D-4D Echocardiography machines, holter monitoring and treadmill tests, IABP machine in the Cardiology Department.The Department of Neurology provides care to patients with diseases of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nervous system (PNS), muscle- related diseases and conditions utilizing state-of-the-art technology. It includes Epileptic-patient Care, Headache Service, Pediatric Neurology, Sleep Medicine, Multiple Sclerosis, Botulinum Toxin, Movement Disorders and Gait Disorder, Neuromuscular Disorder and Cerebrovascular Diseases (Stroke).The Neurosurgery Department has experience and expertise in caring for patients with problems involving brain, spine, cerebrovascular diseases and others. Neuro surgical team work closely with other specialists especially Neurology, Oncology, Neuro Radiology and Orthopedics. The Nephrology Department possess clinical expertise and infrastructure support that treats health conditions related to kidney disorders.Department of Anesthesiology is concerned with the relief of pain as well as total care of patient before, during and after the surgical procedure. The Department of Anaesthesiology focuses on the expert administration of Anesthesia in every surgical specialty, spinal cord stimulation, infusion systems and anesthesis. In addition, there are facilities available for invasive monitoring like arterial blood pressure and cardiac output which are helpful in handling critically ill patients and those coming for complicated major surgical procedures. All operation rooms are well-equipped with Infusion Pumps which help deliver the exact rate and amount of drugs to patients during surgical procedure. The Department use both general and regional anesthetic techniques or in combination and offer services to Emergency Care, Radiology (CT Scan), Cardiac Cath Lab, Endoscopy Suite and Pain Management.The Department for Orthopedics treats muscle, bone and joint disorders. Areas of special emphasis include arthritis, joint replacement, spine surgery, sports medicine, physical medicine, hand, foot and ankle, and trauma. The Orthopedics surgeons have diverse expertise and are committed to provide effective solutions to orthopedic problems. Specialized services include arthroscopy, musculoskeletal surgery and reconstruction, rheumatology and treatment for orthopedic trauma.The Hospital deal with a whole range of pediatric needs from well babies who need vaccines to the sick one, who utmost need advanced and critical care. The Experienced PICU team is exclusively trained in Paediatric Intensive Care and work closely with the Emergency Team thus ensuring early critical care is provided during the Golden period. The PICU team is supported by other multi-specialty teams to provide care for critically ill children as well as post-operative children, including patients following cardio thoracic surgeries, neurosurgical, urological and orthopaedic/ multi-system trauma. The 4 bedded PICU is equipped with latest multi-modal monitors which can monitor both non-invasive (heart rate, respiratory rate, ECG, BP, pulse oximetry, capnometry) and invasive monitoring lie arterial blood pressure, central venous pressure, abdominal pressure and other various parameters of patients.Neonatology Department promotes the health and well-being of the new born whether they need special observation, premature or critically ill babies. Neonatology ICU (NICU) team is trained and skilled to handle complex situations like Premature Infants, Respiratory Failure in new born, Complex Surgical Conditions, Antenatal Counseling - high risk baby, Perinatal Asphyxia, Sepsis & Sepic shock, low birth weight Infants etc.The Department of Dermatology offers services, both investigative and curative, pertaining to general dermatology, cosmetic dermatology and venereology. Comprehensive consultation and treatment is provided for both out-patients and in-patients covering all dermatological conditions including Acne, Rashes, pigmentation disorders, Psoriasis, skin cancer evaluation and treatment, hair and nail disorders, skin infections including warts and fungal infection, etc.Department of Radiology have CT Scan, ultrasound and mammography in the department which is self-contained with a separate reception, waiting area, examination and equipment room. In addition, there is a local network connecting CT Scan to a common workstation facilitating faster and efficient reporting along with tele-reporting. The Hospital provide 24/7 services with expert radiologist and technicians with the support of biomedical engineers. Radiology Department also provides the complete spectrum of imaging services ranging from simple radiographs and ultrasounds to complicated imaging. Dentistry deals with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of conditions, diseases, and disorders of oral cavity, the maxillofacial region, and its associated structures as it relates to human beings. This dentistry provide range of dental care from basic diagnosis, routine dental procedures to complex reconstructive surgeries. While the work of dentists is often surgical in nature, they treat many diseases of the oral cavity and face with prescribed medicines.Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology provides multidisciplinary services for women. The Departments full range of medical care for women is provided by consultants specializing in general obstetrics and gynecology services as well as expertise in areas such as high risk pregnancy, menstrual related problems, adolescent problems infertility, urogynacology, gynecologic cancer screening and treatment, pelvic pain and menopause etc.The Department of General Surgery is manned by consultant surgeons qualified and trained in India & abroad having experience in open and laparoscopy surgery. This Department specializes in treatment of all the general surgeries including minor, intermediate, major, supra major and high risk complex surgeries. A patient centered approach to care is provided. This department has the infrastructure to deal with high risk and double high risk surgeries with the support of I.C.U., with excellent intensivists, who deliver post-operative management skill and provide effective care to the patients. The Company provide services related to surgeries of Cancer, Breast, Thyroid, Vascular, Trauma Surgery, Gastroenterology, Pancreas, Endocrine, Oncology, Pediatric, and Basic Cosmetic Surgeries as well.The Department of Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) aims to provide quality medical care and treatment for the entire range of ear, nose and throat problems. The department boasts of an expert team of ENT surgeons, and therapists. ENT Hospital is equipped with the latest operating microscopes and diagnostic video endoscopes. The trained ENT specialists perform advanced procedures such as Cochlear Implantation, various endoscopic surgeries and pediatric airway surgery. The Hospital conduct neonatal screening to detect hearing loss in newborns and provide speech therapy to patients. Apart from this, the trained ENT specialists perform diverse diagnostic, surgical and therapeutic audiology procedures.The Department of Emergency Medicine and Trauma is equipped to provide comprehensive and emergency care to patients in need of medical and surgical intervention to treat critical and acute illnesses and injuries. The Emergency Department have the best facilities available at the time of accidents and other such life-threatening circumstances. With Emergency Department, the Hospital have complete 24 /7 back up of ICU, SICU, PICU, NICU, Pathology Lab, and Radiology Services & Operation Theatres. Emergency Department with trained doctors, critical care specialists & nursing staff are trained for all kind of emergencies. Internal medicine or General medicine is the medical specialty dealing with prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult diseases. They are specially trained to solve puzzling diagnostic problems and handle many of the chronic illnesses.The Critical Care Department has a multidisciplinary program that emphasize a team-based approach to care and manage a variety of cases in various specialties which are admitted in the Cardiac ICU, Surgical ICU and Medical ICU lead by a team of experienced and dedicated professionals. Patients from across the nation are transported via ground ambulance services (ICU on wheels) which are fully equipped with life support systems, ventilators, and monitors; a trained doctor and technician accompanies the patient during the course of transportation. The Division of Critical Care Medicine includes CCU, MICU, SICU, PICU & NICU. All medical/ surgical cases needing intensive care are admitted in critical care medicine. These include endocrinology, gastroenterology, internal medicine, nephrology, neurology, oncology, pediatrics, pulmonology, rheumatology, skin & infectious diseases. Some surgical patients are also admitted here including general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, and trauma.In 2019, Aashka issued a Certificate of Accreditation by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) for tertiary and apical care level hospital in Gujarat.In 2021, Aashka Hospitals received Certificate of Appreciation for hard work and appreciation from Dr. Justice Ashokkumar Joshi (Judge High Court of Gujarat Sola, Ahmedabad).