Aastamangalam Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.91
12.3
4.28
4.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.77
11.28
9.82
9.7
Net Worth
37.68
23.58
14.1
13.98
Minority Interest
Debt
40.22
36.14
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
77.9
59.72
14.1
13.98
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.05
0.07
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.18
0.46
0.6
-0.23
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.44
1.35
0.18
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.04
0
0.95
0.02
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.66
-0.89
-0.53
-0.25
Cash
6.2
17.08
0.07
0.14
Total Assets
4.05
17.59
0.74
-0.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.