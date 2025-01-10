iifl-logo-icon 1
Aastamangalam Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

45.5
(-3.40%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.91

12.3

4.28

4.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28.77

11.28

9.82

9.7

Net Worth

37.68

23.58

14.1

13.98

Minority Interest

Debt

40.22

36.14

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

77.9

59.72

14.1

13.98

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.05

0.07

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2.18

0.46

0.6

-0.23

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.44

1.35

0.18

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.04

0

0.95

0.02

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.66

-0.89

-0.53

-0.25

Cash

6.2

17.08

0.07

0.14

Total Assets

4.05

17.59

0.74

-0.08

