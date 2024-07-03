Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹48.54
Prev. Close₹47.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.74
Day's High₹48.54
Day's Low₹46.75
52 Week's High₹56.35
52 Week's Low₹32.25
Book Value₹44.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)76.16
P/E11.69
EPS4.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.91
12.3
4.28
4.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.77
11.28
9.82
9.7
Net Worth
37.68
23.58
14.1
13.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.35
-13.29
9.65
-1.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Bhavika Jain
Non Executive Director
Kushbu Jain
Non Executive Director
Rekha Jain
Independent Director
Bharat Kumar Dughar
Independent Director
J Akash Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
BINOD KUMAR CHOWDHURY
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Aastamangalam Finance Limited (Formerly known Upasana Finance Ltd) was promoted by the TVS family in Jan.85 with a Share Capital of Rs 5 lacs. Subsequently, it became a Deemed Public Company and the Share Capital increased to Rs 30 lacs. The name of the company was changed in Jan.95. The Company is currently carrying on the business of short term and long term financing to both corporate and non-corporate entities. Prior to this, the Company was in the business of leasing, hire-purchase and fixed deposits. It went public with its maiden issue at a premium of Rs 25 to strengthen the capital base and fund expansion in hire-purchase and leasing. The promoters holding after the issue stood at 70.13%. In year 1995, the Company issued Equity Shares of Rs 10 each to public and resulting to this, the Equity Shares got listed on The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The Aastamangalam Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aastamangalam Finance Ltd is ₹76.16 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aastamangalam Finance Ltd is 11.69 and 1.06 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aastamangalam Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aastamangalam Finance Ltd is ₹32.25 and ₹56.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Aastamangalam Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.10%, 3 Years at 45.53%, 1 Year at 9.32%, 6 Month at 23.70%, 3 Month at 3.94% and 1 Month at 1.02%.
