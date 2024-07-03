iifl-logo-icon 1
Aastamangalam Finance Ltd Share Price

47.49
(-0.21%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open48.54
  • Day's High48.54
  • 52 Wk High56.35
  • Prev. Close47.59
  • Day's Low46.75
  • 52 Wk Low 32.25
  • Turnover (lac)4.74
  • P/E11.69
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value44.98
  • EPS4.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)76.16
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Aastamangalam Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

48.54

Prev. Close

47.59

Turnover(Lac.)

4.74

Day's High

48.54

Day's Low

46.75

52 Week's High

56.35

52 Week's Low

32.25

Book Value

44.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

76.16

P/E

11.69

EPS

4.07

Divi. Yield

0

Aastamangalam Finance Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Aastamangalam Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aastamangalam Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:08 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.59%

Non-Promoter- 72.40%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Aastamangalam Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.91

12.3

4.28

4.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28.77

11.28

9.82

9.7

Net Worth

37.68

23.58

14.1

13.98

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.35

-13.29

9.65

-1.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Aastamangalam Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aastamangalam Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Bhavika Jain

Non Executive Director

Kushbu Jain

Non Executive Director

Rekha Jain

Independent Director

Bharat Kumar Dughar

Independent Director

J Akash Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

BINOD KUMAR CHOWDHURY

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aastamangalam Finance Ltd

Summary

Aastamangalam Finance Limited (Formerly known Upasana Finance Ltd) was promoted by the TVS family in Jan.85 with a Share Capital of Rs 5 lacs. Subsequently, it became a Deemed Public Company and the Share Capital increased to Rs 30 lacs. The name of the company was changed in Jan.95. The Company is currently carrying on the business of short term and long term financing to both corporate and non-corporate entities. Prior to this, the Company was in the business of leasing, hire-purchase and fixed deposits. It went public with its maiden issue at a premium of Rs 25 to strengthen the capital base and fund expansion in hire-purchase and leasing. The promoters holding after the issue stood at 70.13%. In year 1995, the Company issued Equity Shares of Rs 10 each to public and resulting to this, the Equity Shares got listed on The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Among several stock exchanges in India, NSE and BSE had accounted for maximum trading. Due to stringent timings, stock exchange trading was limited, while the cryptocurrency market was opened 24 hours a day, seven days a week, making it more accessible and convenient for everyone. Apart from these, there are reputable brokers available for trading. The Company sees the wide range of asset classes, including stocks, currencies, ETFs, indices, cryptocurrencies, commodities available in libertex broker to trade for. Presently, the Company is registered with Reserve Bank of Swiss Omega India as a Non-Deposit taking Non Banking Fina
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Aastamangalam Finance Ltd share price today?

The Aastamangalam Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aastamangalam Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aastamangalam Finance Ltd is ₹76.16 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aastamangalam Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aastamangalam Finance Ltd is 11.69 and 1.06 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aastamangalam Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aastamangalam Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aastamangalam Finance Ltd is ₹32.25 and ₹56.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aastamangalam Finance Ltd?

Aastamangalam Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.10%, 3 Years at 45.53%, 1 Year at 9.32%, 6 Month at 23.70%, 3 Month at 3.94% and 1 Month at 1.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aastamangalam Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aastamangalam Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.60 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 72.40 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

