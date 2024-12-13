8:10 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that AASTAMANGALAM FINANCE LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE AASTAMANGALAM FINANCE LIMITED (511764) RECORD DATE 13.12.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 08 (Eight) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs 32.50 per Share on Rights Basis for every 10 (Ten) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 13/12/2024 DR-777/2024-2025 * Issue Price:- Rs.42.50 per share payable on Application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 11.12.2024)