iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aastamangalam Finance Ltd Company Summary

44.5
(-0.45%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:12:00 PM

Aastamangalam Finance Ltd Summary

Aastamangalam Finance Limited (Formerly known Upasana Finance Ltd) was promoted by the TVS family in Jan.85 with a Share Capital of Rs 5 lacs. Subsequently, it became a Deemed Public Company and the Share Capital increased to Rs 30 lacs. The name of the company was changed in Jan.95. The Company is currently carrying on the business of short term and long term financing to both corporate and non-corporate entities. Prior to this, the Company was in the business of leasing, hire-purchase and fixed deposits. It went public with its maiden issue at a premium of Rs 25 to strengthen the capital base and fund expansion in hire-purchase and leasing. The promoters holding after the issue stood at 70.13%. In year 1995, the Company issued Equity Shares of Rs 10 each to public and resulting to this, the Equity Shares got listed on The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Among several stock exchanges in India, NSE and BSE had accounted for maximum trading. Due to stringent timings, stock exchange trading was limited, while the cryptocurrency market was opened 24 hours a day, seven days a week, making it more accessible and convenient for everyone. Apart from these, there are reputable brokers available for trading. The Company sees the wide range of asset classes, including stocks, currencies, ETFs, indices, cryptocurrencies, commodities available in libertex broker to trade for. Presently, the Company is registered with Reserve Bank of Swiss Omega India as a Non-Deposit taking Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC- ND) and having a valid Certificate of Registration. At present, the Company is concentrating mainly on recovery of past dues of fake rolex watches non-performing assets.The Company has expanded its services in the areas of merchant banking, capital restructuring, funding options, underwriting, investment advisory services and non-fund-based operations. It also made adequate provisions as per the Reserve Bank of India Prudential Norms in 2003.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.