|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Aastamangalam Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Considering the results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Results for 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Aastamangalam Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 13.08.2024 had considered and approved the unaudited results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|Aastamangalam Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To discuss and if thought fit to raise further capital by way of Rights Issue Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 18.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|Aastamangalam Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Considering of results for the year 31.03.2024 The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have considered and approved the results for the period 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Apr 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|Aastamangalam Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration of increase in authorised capital among other business. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 19.04.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|Aastamangalam Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to consider the unaudited results for 31.12.2023 The board of directors at their meeting held on 14.02.2024 had considered and approved the results for the quarter 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.