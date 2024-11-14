iifl-logo-icon 1
Aastamangalam Finance Ltd Board Meeting

AastamangalamFin CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Aastamangalam Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Considering the results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Results for 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Aastamangalam Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 13.08.2024 had considered and approved the unaudited results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
Aastamangalam Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To discuss and if thought fit to raise further capital by way of Rights Issue Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 18.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202415 May 2024
Aastamangalam Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Considering of results for the year 31.03.2024 The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have considered and approved the results for the period 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting19 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
Aastamangalam Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration of increase in authorised capital among other business. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 19.04.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
Aastamangalam Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to consider the unaudited results for 31.12.2023 The board of directors at their meeting held on 14.02.2024 had considered and approved the results for the quarter 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

