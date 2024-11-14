Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Aastamangalam Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Considering the results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Results for 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Aastamangalam Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 13.08.2024 had considered and approved the unaudited results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Aastamangalam Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To discuss and if thought fit to raise further capital by way of Rights Issue Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 18.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 15 May 2024

Aastamangalam Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Considering of results for the year 31.03.2024 The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have considered and approved the results for the period 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

Aastamangalam Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration of increase in authorised capital among other business. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 19.04.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024