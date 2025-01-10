iifl-logo-icon 1
Abans Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

225.3
(-4.23%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.03

10.03

9.27

9.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

110.7

101.3

0.72

0.55

Net Worth

120.73

111.33

9.99

9.82

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

9.33

8.66

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

120.73

111.33

19.32

18.48

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

18.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

115.38

106.1

18.06

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.91

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.07

4.53

1.22

-0.09

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.1

0.7

0

0.46

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.08

3.9

1.3

0.03

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.46

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.1

-0.06

-0.08

-0.12

Cash

0.36

0.7

0.05

0.51

Total Assets

120.72

111.33

19.33

18.48

