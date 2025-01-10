Abans Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.03
10.03
9.27
9.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
110.7
101.3
0.72
0.55
Net Worth
120.73
111.33
9.99
9.82
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
9.33
8.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
120.73
111.33
19.32
18.48
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
18.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
115.38
106.1
18.06
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.91
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.07
4.53
1.22
-0.09
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.1
0.7
0
0.46
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.08
3.9
1.3
0.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.46
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.1
-0.06
-0.08
-0.12
Cash
0.36
0.7
0.05
0.51
Total Assets
120.72
111.33
19.33
18.48
