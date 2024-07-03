Summary

Abans Holdings Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Abans Vanijya Private Limited on September 24, 2009 at Kolkata, West Bengal. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Abans Holdings Private Limited vide Special Resolution in their meeting held on November 20, 2019. Further, Company converted into Public Limited on April 28, 2021 and name of the Company was changed to Abans Holdings Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion to Public Limited dated May 19, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. In 2009, the Company embarked on its journey as a commodity trading company, founded by Mr. Abhishek Bansal. Since then, it has evolved into a global financial services conglomerate engaged in Financial Services, Gold Refining, Jewellery, Commodities Trading, Agricultural Trading and Warehousing, Software Development and Real Estate. The diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of financial businesses, including institutional broking, asset management, lending, and remittance services. AHL has established a formidable global presence, with operations spanning India, the United Kingdom, Dubai, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Mauritius. The Company is a holding company to its subsidiaries and the group together is engaged in wealth and asset management services including financial asset distribution, broking, lending, credit, investment solutions, asset and portfolio management, treasury operation

