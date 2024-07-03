SectorFinance
Open₹261
Prev. Close₹257.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹83.83
Day's High₹261.9
Day's Low₹252.5
52 Week's High₹625
52 Week's Low₹247.05
Book Value₹23.33
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,288.82
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.03
10.03
9.27
9.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
110.7
101.3
0.72
0.55
Net Worth
120.73
111.33
9.99
9.82
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,379.91
1,162.56
638.63
1,325.51
2,765.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,379.91
1,162.56
638.63
1,325.51
2,765.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.48
1.47
8.07
5.85
6.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Parmod Kumar Nagpal
Independent Director
Apoorva Vora
Independent Director
Kumud Chandra Paricha Patnaik
Chairman & Managing Director
Abhishek Bansal
Whole Time Director & CEO
Chintan Mehta
Non Executive Director
NARESH MADHU TEJWANI
Whole Time Director & CFO
Mr. Nirbhay Vassa
Independent Director
Ashima Chhatwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Abans Holdings Ltd
Summary
Abans Holdings Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Abans Vanijya Private Limited on September 24, 2009 at Kolkata, West Bengal. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Abans Holdings Private Limited vide Special Resolution in their meeting held on November 20, 2019. Further, Company converted into Public Limited on April 28, 2021 and name of the Company was changed to Abans Holdings Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion to Public Limited dated May 19, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. In 2009, the Company embarked on its journey as a commodity trading company, founded by Mr. Abhishek Bansal. Since then, it has evolved into a global financial services conglomerate engaged in Financial Services, Gold Refining, Jewellery, Commodities Trading, Agricultural Trading and Warehousing, Software Development and Real Estate. The diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of financial businesses, including institutional broking, asset management, lending, and remittance services. AHL has established a formidable global presence, with operations spanning India, the United Kingdom, Dubai, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Mauritius. The Company is a holding company to its subsidiaries and the group together is engaged in wealth and asset management services including financial asset distribution, broking, lending, credit, investment solutions, asset and portfolio management, treasury operation
Read More
The Abans Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹254.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Abans Holdings Ltd is ₹1288.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Abans Holdings Ltd is 0 and 10.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Abans Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Abans Holdings Ltd is ₹247.05 and ₹625 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Abans Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 5.60%, 1 Year at -21.30%, 6 Month at -47.56%, 3 Month at -29.57% and 1 Month at -28.36%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.