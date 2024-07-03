iifl-logo-icon 1
Abans Holdings Ltd Share Price

254.9
(-0.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:09:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open261
  • Day's High261.9
  • 52 Wk High625
  • Prev. Close257.2
  • Day's Low252.5
  • 52 Wk Low 247.05
  • Turnover (lac)83.83
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value23.33
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,288.82
  • Div. Yield0
Abans Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

261

Prev. Close

257.2

Turnover(Lac.)

83.83

Day's High

261.9

Day's Low

252.5

52 Week's High

625

52 Week's Low

247.05

Book Value

23.33

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,288.82

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Abans Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

Abans Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Abans Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:29 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.01%

Non-Promoter- 11.08%

Institutions: 11.08%

Non-Institutions: 16.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Abans Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.03

10.03

9.27

9.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

110.7

101.3

0.72

0.55

Net Worth

120.73

111.33

9.99

9.82

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,379.91

1,162.56

638.63

1,325.51

2,765.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,379.91

1,162.56

638.63

1,325.51

2,765.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.48

1.47

8.07

5.85

6.67

Abans Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Abans Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Parmod Kumar Nagpal

Independent Director

Apoorva Vora

Independent Director

Kumud Chandra Paricha Patnaik

Chairman & Managing Director

Abhishek Bansal

Whole Time Director & CEO

Chintan Mehta

Non Executive Director

NARESH MADHU TEJWANI

Whole Time Director & CFO

Mr. Nirbhay Vassa

Independent Director

Ashima Chhatwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Abans Holdings Ltd

Summary

Abans Holdings Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Abans Vanijya Private Limited on September 24, 2009 at Kolkata, West Bengal. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Abans Holdings Private Limited vide Special Resolution in their meeting held on November 20, 2019. Further, Company converted into Public Limited on April 28, 2021 and name of the Company was changed to Abans Holdings Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion to Public Limited dated May 19, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. In 2009, the Company embarked on its journey as a commodity trading company, founded by Mr. Abhishek Bansal. Since then, it has evolved into a global financial services conglomerate engaged in Financial Services, Gold Refining, Jewellery, Commodities Trading, Agricultural Trading and Warehousing, Software Development and Real Estate. The diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of financial businesses, including institutional broking, asset management, lending, and remittance services. AHL has established a formidable global presence, with operations spanning India, the United Kingdom, Dubai, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Mauritius. The Company is a holding company to its subsidiaries and the group together is engaged in wealth and asset management services including financial asset distribution, broking, lending, credit, investment solutions, asset and portfolio management, treasury operation
Company FAQs

What is the Abans Holdings Ltd share price today?

The Abans Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹254.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Abans Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Abans Holdings Ltd is ₹1288.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Abans Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Abans Holdings Ltd is 0 and 10.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Abans Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Abans Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Abans Holdings Ltd is ₹247.05 and ₹625 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Abans Holdings Ltd?

Abans Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 5.60%, 1 Year at -21.30%, 6 Month at -47.56%, 3 Month at -29.57% and 1 Month at -28.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Abans Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Abans Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.02 %
Institutions - 11.09 %
Public - 16.90 %

