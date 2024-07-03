Abans Holdings Ltd Summary

Abans Holdings Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Abans Vanijya Private Limited on September 24, 2009 at Kolkata, West Bengal. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Abans Holdings Private Limited vide Special Resolution in their meeting held on November 20, 2019. Further, Company converted into Public Limited on April 28, 2021 and name of the Company was changed to Abans Holdings Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion to Public Limited dated May 19, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. In 2009, the Company embarked on its journey as a commodity trading company, founded by Mr. Abhishek Bansal. Since then, it has evolved into a global financial services conglomerate engaged in Financial Services, Gold Refining, Jewellery, Commodities Trading, Agricultural Trading and Warehousing, Software Development and Real Estate. The diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of financial businesses, including institutional broking, asset management, lending, and remittance services. AHL has established a formidable global presence, with operations spanning India, the United Kingdom, Dubai, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Mauritius. The Company is a holding company to its subsidiaries and the group together is engaged in wealth and asset management services including financial asset distribution, broking, lending, credit, investment solutions, asset and portfolio management, treasury operations and allied activities. Further, the group is engaged in general trading of commodities, securites and derivative contracts on recognised stock exchanges in India as well as globally.The Company represents the financial services arm of the Abans Group. The Company is a global financial services provider offering opportunities in multi-asset global institutional trading in equities, commodities and foreign exchange, private client stock broking, depository services, asset management services, investment advisory services and wealth management services to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients.The Company has grown from being a commodities trading company into a diversified multi-asset and multi-national financial services company having varied financial services businesses which are mainly organized in Finance Business, Agency Business and Capital and other Business. Besides, being members of the BSE, NSE, MSEI, NCDEX, ICEX, MCX and IIEL in India, the Company has memberships across various global commodity and forex exchanges including London Metal Exchange (LME), Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX), Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) and Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE). Further, it has an in-house NBFC business which provides lending support to clients.In 2009, the Company acquired Abans Finance Pvt. Ltd. as a 100% subsidiary.In 2010, it ventured into international financial markets & trading business by incorporating a FCA regulated company, Abans Global Limited in the United Kingdom.In 2021, The Companys Non-NBFC businesses got demerged from Abans Finance Pvt. Ltd. into Abans Capital Pvt. Ltd., effective from March 30, 2019 via NCLT Order dated April 26, 2021.The Company made an Initial Public Issue of 1,28,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2 each comprising a Fresh Issue of 38,00,000 Equity Shares and 90,00,000 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale in December, 2022.The Company started investment management activity of business in 2023. It acquired the Portfolio Management Services (PMS) of SATCO Capital Markets Ltd., adding an AUM of Rs 60 Crore in 2023.