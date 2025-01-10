Dear Members,

The Directors are pleased to present the 15th Annual Report of Abans Holdings Limited ("the Company" or "AHL") along with the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

In compliance with applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), this report covers the highlights of financials and other developments during the year from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY:

The summarised financial results of the Company for financial year ended March 31, 2024 vis-?-vis those of the previous year, on Standalone and Consolidated basis, are presented below: (Rs.in Lakhs)

STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED PARTICULARS 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operations 1,456.54 175.48 1,37,834.22 1,16,255.50 Other income - 29.03 204.91 147.20 Total Income 1,456.54 204.51 1,38,039.13 1,16,402.70 Less: Total Expenses 2,419.81 78.66 1,28,037.74 1,08,793.86 Profit Before Tax and exceptional items (963.27) 125.85 10,001.39 7,608.84 Add: Exceptional Items - - - (13.08) Profit Before Tax (963.27) 125.85 10,001.39 7,595.76 Less : Current Income Tax - 19.45 1,205.87 567.65 Less : Deferred Tax (291.32) - (128.82) (6.62) Less : Short/(excess) provisions for earlier years - 0.01 0.00 5.36 Profit After Tax (671.95) 106.39 8,924.34 7,029.37 Total comprehensive income (671.95) 106.39 9,654.14 10,458.34

Review of Standalone Results:

During the year under review, the Company recorded standalone revenue of H 1,456.54 Lakhs as compared to H 204.51 Lakhs in the previous year. Profit/(loss) before tax for the year under review was H (963.27) Lakhs as against H 125.85 Lakhs in the previous year. The profit/(loss) after tax stood at H (671.95) Lakhs for the year under review as compared to the profit after tax of H 106.39 Lakhs in the previous year.

Abans Holdings Limited has issued Employee Stock Options to its eligible employees, the impact of which has been accounted during the financial year causing a negative return.

Review of Consolidated Results:

During the year under review, the Company recorded consolidated revenue of H 1,38,039.13 Lakhs as compared to H 1,16,402.70 Lakhs in the previous year. Profit before tax for the year under review was H 10,001.39 Lakhs as against H 7,595.76 Lakhs in the previous year. The profit after tax for the year under review stood at H 8,924.34 Lakhs as compared to the profit after tax of H 7,029.37 Lakhs in the previous year.

PRESENTATION OF STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT:

The financial statements of the Company for financial year ended March 31, 2024, on a standalone and consolidated basis, have been prepared in compliance with the Act, applicable Accounting Standards and Schedule III of the Act. The consolidated financial statements incorporate the audited financial statements of the subsidiaries of the Company based on the effective ownership of the Company in such subsidiaries.

INFORMATION ON THE STATE OF AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY:

The information on the affairs of the Company has been given in Management Discussion and Analysis Report forming part of this Annual Report.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Board of the Company has decided to retain the entire surplus amount earned during the year. Hence, no amount was transferred to General Reserve.

DIVIDEND:

Your Directors do not recommend any dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 for future growth prospects and expansion.

DEPOSITS:

During the financial year 2023-24, the Company has not accepted/renewed any deposits from the public falling within the meaning of section 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 read together with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, and no amount of principal or interest was outstanding, as on the Balance Sheet date.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The particulars of loans, guarantees and investments as per Section 186 of the Act by the Company, have been disclosed in the financial statements.

SHARE CAPITAL:

As on March 31, 2024, the Authorized capital of the Company was H 12,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twelve Crores only) divided 6,00,00,000 (Six Crores) Equity Shares of H 2/- (Rupees Two only) each.

The issued and paid up equity share capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 was H 10,02,91,900/- divided into 5,01,45,950 equity shares of face value of H 2/- each.

The Promoter and Promoter Group holding in the Company as on March 31, 2024 is 72.09%.

Further, the Company neither issued equity shares, equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise nor any sweat equity shares during the year.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All contracts executed by the Company during the financial year, with related parties, were on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. All such Related Party Transactions (RPT) were entered into in accordance with the RPT Policy of the Company.

The Company had not entered into any Contracts / arrangements /transactions with related parties which is required to be reported in Form AOC-2 in terms of Section 134 (3)(Rs.) read with Section 188 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

The details of the related party transactions as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24 are set out in the Notes to the financial statements.

Pursuant to SEBI Listing Regulations, the resolution seeking approval of the Member on material related party transactions with related parties including subsidiary companies, group companies, promoters etc. are being proposed at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board recommends the said resolution for approval by the Members.

SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES:

On March 31, 2024, the Company has 16 (sixteen) subsidiaries and there has been no material change in the nature of the business of the subsidiaries. There are no associates or joint venture companies within the meaning of Section 2(6) of the Act.

The following are the subsidiaries companies of the Company as on March 31, 2024: Name of the Companies Shareholding % of AHL Status Abans Agri Warehousing & Logistics Private Limited (AAWPL) 100% Subsidiary Abans Finance Private Limited (AFPL) 93.97% Subsidiary Abans Capital Private Limited (ACPL) 91.77% Subsidiary Abans Investment Managers Private Limited (AIMPL) 98.00% Subsidiary Name of the Companies Shareholding % of ACPL Status Clamant Broking Services Private Limited (CBSPL) 100% Step Down Subsidiary Abans Broking Services Private Limited (ABSPL) 100% Step Down Subsidiary Abans Securities Private Limited (ASPL) 100% Step Down Subsidiary Abans Commodities (I) Private Limited (ACIPL) 100% Step Down Subsidiary Name of the Companies Shareholding % of ABSPL Status Abans Investment Manager Mauritius (AIMM) 100% Step Down Subsidiary Abans Global Broking (IFSC) Private Limited (AGIBPL) 100% Step Down Subsidiary Caspian HK Trading Limited, Hongkong (CHKTL)* 100% Step Down Subsidiary Abans Global Limited, UK (AGL) 78.40% Step Down Subsidiary Name of the Companies Shareholding % of ASPL Status Abans Middle East DMCC, Dubai (AMEDMCC) 100% Step Down Subsidiary Abans Global Limited, UK (AGL) 19.83% Step Down Subsidiary Name of the Companies Shareholding % of AFPL Status Corporate Avenue Services Limited$ 100% Step Down Subsidiary Shareholding % Name of the Fund Status of AIMM Abans International Limited (Fund) 100% Step Down Subsidiary

* Caspian HK Trading Limited, Hongkong is under the process of strike off. $ During the financial year 2022-23, the Abans Finance Private Limited (AFPL) has successfully acquired 100% ordinary shares of Corporate Avenue Services Limited ("CASL"), United Kingdom w.e.f. July 22, 2022. Pursuant to the said acquisition CASL has become the wholly owned subsidiary ("WOS") of AFPL.

Note 1: Disinvestment by wholly owned subsidiary of Company i.e. Abans Agri Warehousing & Logistics Private Limited (AAWPL)

AAWPL sold its 100% shareholding of Shanghai Yilan Trading Co Limited (SYTCL) by executing a Share Transfer Agreement to sell its entire shareholding w.e.f. August 25, 2023. Subsequently, SYTCL ceased to be the wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Abans Holdings Limited.

AAWPL disinvested its 100% shareholding of Abans Venture UK Limited (AVUKL) by way of strike off, and AVUKL stands dissolved w.e.f. June 13, 2023. Subsequently, AVUKL ceased to be the wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Abans Holdings Limited.

Note 2: The disinvestment application was made for closure of step down subsidiary company Irvin Trading PTE Limited. (Overseas Company) a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Abans Broking Services Private Limited (ABSPL) which was incorporated on August 3, 2018 and located in Singapore. The application was made in year 2021. The reason for disinvestment was due to closure of business activities since there were no further growth prospects. The Company has received a closure letter in this regard and the name of Irvin Trading PTE Limited is struck off from the register w.e.f. June 6, 2022. However, certain regulatory formalities are in process for closure of UIN.

A statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of the Companys subsidiaries is annexed herewith in the prescribed form AOC-1 as Annexure ‘A to the Boards report.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF THE MAJOR SUBSIDIARIES OF THE COMPANY

The performance in brief of the major subsidiary companies is given hereunder

1 Abans Broking Services Private Limited

Abans Broking Services Private Limited is engaged in business of Broking, consultancy services, treasury operations and allied activities. It is also registered with Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a portfolio manager.

Key highlights on financial performance :

2 Abans Finance Private Limited

Abans Finance Private Limited is primarily engaged in the business of financing and investment which includes corporate finance, trade finance and providing business & retail Loans, unsecured as well as secured against collateral security, investment in government security and bonds. The major source of income for the company is interest from loan and earnings from investment. The company is a Non-deposit taking Non-banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with RBI, as defined under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934.

Key highlights on financial performance :

(Rs.in Lakhs) Particulars March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Total revenue from 50,409.23 11,330.39 operations Profit after tax 304.61 123.76 Particulars March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Total revenue from 7,702.14 2,412.51 operations Profit after tax 1,435.14 887.52 Abans Holdings

3 Abans Securities Private Limited

Abans Securities Private Limited acts as a stock broker and commodities broker to execute proprietary trades and also trades on behalf of its clients and also trade in physical commodity. It is registered with Central Depository Services (India) Limited in the capacity of Depository Participant.

Key highlights on financial performance :

(Rs.in Lakhs)

Particulars March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Total revenue from 2,479.01 2,221.48 operations Profit after tax 1,367.00 232.76

4 Abans Global Broking (IFSC) Private Limited

The company is incorporated to carry on the business of IFSC (International Financial Service Centre) Unit to act as Intermediary, Stock Brokers and other such activity in accordance with the guidelines.

Key highlights on financial performance :

Particulars March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Total revenue from 96.79 58.02 operations Profit after tax 28.42 28.97

5 Abans Global Limited (UK)

Abans Global Limited is engaged in Broking services and allied activities.

Key highlights on financial performance :

(Rs.in Lakhs)

Particulars March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Total revenue from 2,824.06 1,561.95 operations Profit after tax 576.28 210.44

6 Abans Investment Managers Mauritius

The principal activity of the Company is to provide investment management services. The Company is also licenced to act as CIS Manager pursuant to the Securities Act, 2005 (Mauritius).

Key highlights on financial performance : (Rs.in Lakhs) March 31, March 31, Particulars 2024 2023 Total revenue from 4,359.60 849.02 operations Profit after tax 2,987.14 417.56

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP):

. Board Composition and changes in Directorate

The Company has a well-diversified Board comprising of Directors from various backgrounds and having broad range of experience, in the areas of finance, accounting, technology, governance, risk management among others. Their combined experience and expertise enables the Company to ensure effective corporate governance on one hand, and to take future-ready business decisions on the other. The Board provides leadership, strategic guidance and discharges its fiduciary duties of safeguarding the interest of the Company and its stakeholders.

All the Independent Directors of the Company have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1) (b) of SEBI Listing Regulations. In terms of requirements of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has identified core skills, expertise and competencies of the Directors in the context of the Companys businesses for effective functioning, which are detailed in the Report on Corporate Governance forming part of this Annual Report.

Further, in terms of Section 150 of the Act read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed that they have registered themselves with the databank maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs. Statement regarding opinion of the Board with regard to integrity, expertise and experience (including the proficiency) of the Independent Director appointed during the year has been obtained.

The complete list of Directors of the Company has been provided in the Report on Corporate Governance forming part of this Annual Report.

During the year under review, there were following changes in the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company:

The Board at its meeting held on November 09, 2023 appointed Mr. Chintan Mehta (DIN:10375218) as an Additional Whole Time Director on the Board of Company w.e.f. November 09, 2023 and subsequently on recommendation of the Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee (NRCC) and Board was appointed as a Whole Time Director of the Company vide special resolution passed by the members of the Company through postal ballot on February 07, 2024.

The NRCC after taking into consideration the skills, expertise and competencies required for the Board in the context of the business and sectors of the Company recommended to the Board that Mr. Kumud Chandra Paricha Patnaiks (DIN: 09696281) qualifications and the rich experience of over three decades in the abovementioned areas meets the skills and capabilities required for the role of Independent Director of the Company.

He was appointed as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of Company w.e.f. December 13, 2023 and subsequently on recommendation of the NRCC & Board, he was appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company vide special resolution passed by the members of the Company through postal ballot on February 07, 2024.

Mr. Shivshankar Singh (DIN:07787861) Non-Executive Director of the Company, resigned w.e.f. February 13, 2024 due to his pre-occupations.

Mr. Naresh Tejwani (DIN:00847424) was appointed as an Additional Non-Executive Director on the Board of Company w.e.f. February 13, 2024 and subsequently on recommendation of the NRCC & Board, he was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company vide special resolution passed by the members of the Company through postal ballot on April 30, 2024.

The Board of the Company as on the date of this Report is as under:- Name of the Companies DIN Designation Date of appointment Mr. Abhishek Bansal 01445730 Chairman & Managing Director June 17, 2021 Mr. Chintan Mehta 10375218 Whole Time Director & CEO November 09, 2023 Mr. Nirbhay Vassa 08011853 Whole Time Director & CFO August 02, 2021 Mr. Naresh Tejwani 00847424 Non-Executive Director February 13, 2024 Mr. Parmod Kumar Nagpal 10041946 Independent Director February 14, 2023 Mr. Apoorva Vora 06635876 Independent Director February 14, 2023 Ms. Ashima Chhatwal 09157529 Independent Director July 12, 2021 Mr. Kumud Chandra Paricha Patnaik 09696281 Independent Director December 13, 2023

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified under provisions of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

B. Director retiring by rotation

Pursuant to the provisions of section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companys Articles of Association, Mr. Naresh Tejwani, Non-Executive Director, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

The Board recommends the proposal of his reappointment for the consideration of the Members of the Company at the ensuing AGM and same has been mentioned in the Notice convening the AGM. A brief profile of Mr. Naresh Tejwani has also been provided therein as Annexure A forming part of Notice of 15th Annual General Meeting.

C. Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and changes therein

The following named personnel are the KMPS of the Company as on March 31, 2024 as per Section 203 of the Companies Act , 2013

Mr. Abhishek Bansal – Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Nirbhay Vassa – Whole Time Director and CFO Mr. Chintan Mehta – Whole Time Director and CEO# Ms. Sheela Gupta – Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

#

The Board of Directors of the Company appointed Mr. Chintan Mehta as Chief Executive Officer of the Company w.e.f. August 11, 2023 and as a Whole Time Director w.e.f. November 09, 2023.

Remuneration Received By Directors, Whole Time Director from Holding or Subsidiary Company:

Mr. Nirbhay Vassa received remuneration of H 1,00,00,000/-from Abans Finance Private Limited, its Subsidiary Company.

Mr. Chintan Mehta received remuneration of H 1,27,77,778/- from Abans Finance Private Limited, its Subsidiary Company w.e.f. August 11, 2023.

Mr. Naresh Tejwani received remuneration of H 45,00,000/- from Abans Finance Private Limited, its Subsidiary Company.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

The Board/Committee meetings are pre-scheduled and the agenda and minutes of the Board/Committee meetings are circulated within timelines to ensure meaningful participation. Only in the case of special and urgent business, should the need arise, the Boards approval is taken by passing resolutions through circulation, as permitted by law, which are noted in the subsequent Board/Committee meeting. In certain special circumstances, the meetings of the Board are called at a shorter notice to deliberate on business items which require urgent attention of the Board. The Company has complied with secretarial standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Board meetings.

8 (Eight) meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the Financial Year 2023-24. The details of the meetings of the Board of Directors of the Company during the Financial Year 2023-24 and attendance thereat form a part of the Corporate Governance Report.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

The Board of Directors has the following Committees as on March 31, 2024: i. Audit Committee ii. Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee iii. Stakeholders Relationship Committee iv. Risk Management Committee The details of the above mentioned committees along with their Composition, terms of reference, Number of Meetings held and attendance at the meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report.

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF THE BOARD:

The Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually and of its Committees pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations.

The Board evaluation was conducted through a structured questionnaire designed, based on the criteria for evaluation laid down by the Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee.

A meeting of Independent Directors was held on December 13, 2023 & February 13, 2024 chaired by Mr. Parmod Kumar Nagpal, to review the performance of the Chairman, Non-Independent Director(s) of the Company and the performance of the Board as a whole as mandated by Schedule IV of the Act and relevant provision of SEBI Listing Regulations. The Independent Directors also discussed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board, which is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

The action areas identified out of evaluation process have been discussed and are being implemented.

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The details of the induction and familiarisation programme are explained in the Report on Corporate Governance and are also available on the Companys website i.e. https://abansholdings. c o m / a s s e t s / p d f / Fa m i l a r i s a t i o n % 2 0 P ro g ra m m e % 2 0 Conducted%202023-24-PiA5lJJd.pdf

NOMINATION, REMUNERATION AND COMPENSATION POLICY:

The Company has a Nomination, Remuneration & Compensation Policy for remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company.

The objective of the Nomination, Remuneration & Compensation Policy is as follows:

To guide the Board in relation to appointment and removal of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management;

To evaluate the performance of the members of the Board and provide necessary report to the Board for further evaluation of the Board;

To recommend to the Board on remuneration payable to the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management;

To devise a policy on Board diversity.

The policy covers criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence and remuneration of its Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel and the same is disclosed on the website of the Company viz. https://abansholdings.com/assets/pdf/Policy-on-Nomination-and-Remuneration.pdf

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of our Company, to the best of their knowledge and ability confirm that:-

a) In the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with the proper explanation relating to material departures.

b) Appropriate Accounting Policies have been selected and applied consistently. Judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the Profit and Loss Account for the Financial Year 2023-24 have been made.

c) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and preventing & detecting fraud and other irregularities.

d) The Annual Accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.

e) The policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, prevention & detection of frauds / errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information (Internal Financial Controls), are adequate and were operating effectively;

f) Proper systems are in place to ensure compliance of all laws applicable to the Company and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

AUDITORS a) Statutory Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Members at the 11th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on December 30, 2020 appointed M/s D G M S & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, (Firm Registration No.: 0112187W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company to audit the books of account of the Company for a period of five (5) years and to hold office from the conclusion of the 11th Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2020-21 till the conclusion of the 16th Annual General Meeting to be held for the Financial Year 2024-25 to be held in the calendar year 2025. M/s. D G M S & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, (Firm Registration No.: 0112187W), Statutory Auditors of the Company, resigned w.e.f. May 14, 2024 due to their pre-occupation.

The Company at its Board meeting dated May 29, 2024, has appointed M/s. C N K & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, (Firm Registration No.: 101961W/ W100036), (C N K & A) a peer reviewed firm, as Statutory Auditors of the Company for filling the casual vacancy arising due to resignation of previous Statutory Auditors i.e. M/s. D G M S & Co., w.e.f. May 29, 2024 and to hold office till the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held within 3 months.

At its Board meeting dated May 29, 2024, the Company also recommended appointment of M/s. C N K & Associates LLP for a period of five (5) Years from conclusion of the ensuing AGM to audit the books of account from FY 2024-25 to 2028-29 and to hold office until the conclusion of the AGM to be held in the calendar year 2029 and their appointment is recommended for approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Statutory Auditors have confirmed that they continue to be eligible and are not disqualified from continuing as Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Statutory Auditors Report:

The Statutory Auditors Report does not contain any qualifications, adverse remarks or disclaimer. Notes to Accounts and Auditors remarks in their report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

The Statutory Auditors Report for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 on the Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company is part of this Annual Report.

Details in respect of Frauds reported by Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Act:

During the year under review, no frauds were reported by the auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board pursuant to the provisions of Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013. b) Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company had appointed M/s. S. P. Date & Associates, Company Secretaries in Practice for conducting the Secretarial Audit for FY 2023-24.

Secretarial Audit and Annual Secretarial Compliance Report:

The Secretarial Audit Report in the prescribed Form MR-3 for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 is set out as Annexure B to this report. It does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer made by secretarial auditor. The Secretarial Auditors have not reported any incident of fraud to the Audit Committee or the Board of Directors under Section 143(12) of the Act during the Financial Year under review.

The Secretarial Compliance Report for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 in relation to compliance of all applicable SEBI Regulations / Circulars / guidelines issued thereunder, pursuant to requirement of Regulation 24A of the SEBI Listing Regulation was obtained from M/s. S. P. Date & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries. The same was submitted to stock exchanges within the given timeframe. There are no observations, reservations or qualifications in the said report. The report is available on the website of the Company at https://abansholdings.com/ assets/pdf/ASCR-AHL-2023-24-Signed-f8csuJ71.pdf

Secretarial Audit of Material Subsidiaries:

As per the requirements of the SEBI Listing Regulations, practicing Company Secretaries of the material subsidiaries of the Company namely Abans Broking Services Private Limited and Abans Finance Private Limited had undertaken Secretarial Audit pursuant to Section 204 of the Act for FY 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report of said material subsidiaries confirm that they have complied with provisions of the Acts, Rules, Regulations and guidelines except one observation or qualification which has been explained in the Boards report of Abans Finance Private Limited a material subsidiary.

The Secretarial Audit Report issued by the Secretarial Auditors of the Material Subsidiaries are appended in Annexure C & D to this report. c) Internal Auditors

M/s. Todarwal & Todarwal LLP, Chartered Accountants, Internal Auditors of the Company, resigned w.e.f. May 29, 2024 due to their pre-occupation.

Accordingly, the Board on recommendation of the Audit Committee at its Meeting held on May 29, 2024 had appointed M/s. V. C. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Internal Auditors for the financial year 2024-25, to conduct the internal audit of the various areas of operations and records of the Company.

The Audit Committee quarterly reviews the internal audit reports and the adequacy and effectiveness of internal controls. d) Cost Audit and Maintenance of Cost Records:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, Cost Audit or maintenance of cost records are not applicable to the Company.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, Report on Corporate Governance along with certificate from a Practicing Company Secretary certifying compliance with conditions on Corporate Governance for FY 2023-24 forms part of this Annual Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the Managements discussion and analysis is set out in this Annual Report.

BUSINESSRESPONSIBILITY&SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

In terms of Regulation 34(2)(f) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the initiatives taken by the Company from an Environmental, Social, Governance & Sustainability perspective are provided in the Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report ("BRSR") which is presented in a separate section and forms part of this Annual Report and is also uploaded on the website of the Company at www.abansholdings.com. BRSR includes details on performance against the nine principles of the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct and a report under each principle, which is divided into essential and leadership indicators is also part of it.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

Since, the Company does not fall under the criteria stated under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has not developed or implemented a policy for Corporate Social Responsibility. In view of the same, no CSR initiative was undertaken by the Company.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

During the year under review, the management decided to diversify and expand the business operations of the Company and had altered the object clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. The Shareholders approval was obtained for alteration of said Object Clause through Special resolution passed on September 29, 2023 at the Annual General Meeting of the Company.

An application was made to SEBI for appointment of Abans Holdings Limited as an Investment Manager of Abans Investment Trust (Category II AIF) and that SEBI vide its letter dated July 17, 2023 approved the same.

The Company has received Boards approval to expand its business operations to operate as an Asset Management Company subject to regulatory approval.

Abans Holdings Limited has received an in-principal approval from IFSCA and SEZ authorities to set up its branch unit and act as an FME in lieu of the existing FME, Abans Alternative Fund Managers LLP (AAFMLLP). Pursuant to the said in-principal approval, due process of setting up of the unit and surrender of the existing license of AAFMLLP is in process subsequent to which final approvals will be received by AHL to act as the FME for the existing and any future AIFs.

Except as mentioned above, there has been no change in the nature of business of the Company as on the date of this report.

POLICY ON PRESERVATION OF DOCUMENTS:

The Company has adopted a Preservation of Documents Policy for preservation of documents as defined under Regulation 9 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. The said policy is available on the website of the Company viz. https://abansholdings.com/assets/ pdf/Policy-on-Preservation-of-Documents.pdf

ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return of the Company in prescribed Form MGT-7 for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 has been placed on the website of the Company https://abansholdings.com/annual-return in compliance with the provisions of section 134(3)(a) read with section 92(3) and the Rules made thereunder.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

There are no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which has occurred between the end of FY 2023-24 and the date of this Boards report.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

There were no foreign exchange earnings or expenditure during the year under review.

PARTICULARS REGARDING CONSERVATION OF ENERGY AND TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

Since the Company does not carry out any manufacturing activity, the particulars regarding conservation of energy, technology absorption and other particulars as required by Section 134(3) (m) of the Act read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company.

However, initiatives taken by our Company towards energy management are provided in the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report forming part of this Annual Report.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Company has, commensurate with size of its operations, developed and implemented a risk management policy to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business operations and objectives. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuous basis. The same is uploaded on the website of the Company at https://abansholdings.com/ assets/pdf/Risk-Management-Policy.pdf

The Risk Management Committee has been entrusted with the responsibility to assist the Board in:

a) overseeing and approving the Companys enterprise wide risk management framework;

b) ensuring that all material Strategic and Commercial risks including Cybersecurity, Safety and Operations, Compliance, Control and Financial risks have been identified and assessed; and

c) ensuring that all adequate risk mitigation measures are in place, to address these risks.

SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS:

During the year under review no significant and material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS & THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has in place, adequate systems of Internal Control to ensure compliance with policies and procedures. It is being constantly assessed and strengthened with new / revised standard operating procedures and tighter Information Technology controls. Internal Audit of the Company is regularly carried out. The Audit Reports of Internal Auditors i.e. M/s. Todarwal & Todarwal LLP, Chartered Accountants, along with their recommendations and implementation contained therein are regularly reviewed by the Audit Committee. The Internal Auditors verified the key Internal Financial Control by reviewing key controls impacting financial reporting and overall risk management procedures of the Company and found the same satisfactory. Subsequently, it was placed before the Audit Committee of the Company.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/VIGIL MECHANISM:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules 2014 and Regulation 22 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has framed Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle Blower Policy

(" Policy") to enable directors and employees

to report genuine concerns or grievances, significant deviations from key management policies and report any non-compliance and wrong practices, e.g., unethical behavior, fraud, violation of law, inappropriate behavior/ conduct etc;

for providing adequate safeguards against victimisation;

for providing direct access to the higher levels of supervisors and/or to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, in appropriate or exceptional cases.

The functioning of the Vigil Mechanism is reviewed by the Audit Committee from time to time. None of the Directors or employees have been denied access to the Audit Committee of the Board.

The objective of this mechanism is to maintain a redressal system which can process all complaints concerning questionable accounting practices, internal controls, or fraudulent reporting of financial information.

The Policy framed by the Company is in compliance with the requirements of the Act & SEBI Listing Regulations and is available on the website of the Company and can be accessed at https://abansholdings.com/assets/pdf/Policy-on-Whistle-Blower-Mechanism.pdf

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

Abans Holdings on a Group level has Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy (Policy) in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under the Policy.

The Group has complied with the provision relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

During the Financial Year 2023-24, no cases in the nature of Sexual harassment were reported at any work place of the Company.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The disclosures required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of

Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are attached as Annexure - F and form an integral part of this report.

Further, a statement showing the names and other particulars of employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits as set out in the Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the aforesaid rules, is maintained and forms part of this report. However, in terms of first proviso to Section 136(1) of the Act, the Annual Report and Accounts are being sent to the members and others entitled thereto, excluding the aforesaid information. The aforesaid information is available for inspection by the members. Any member interested in obtaining a copy thereof, may write to the Company Secretary at compliance@abansholdings.com.

EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTIONS SCHEME (ESOS)

The Company has in force Employee Stock Option Schemes - prepared in terms of the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 ("SBEBSE Regulations"), based on recommendation of Nomination Remuneration & Compensation Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company had approved the Abans Holdings Limited Empoyee Stock Option Scheme/Plan 2023 (AHL ESOS 2023/ AHL ESOP 2023) at their meeting held on May 19, 2023 and subsequently it was approved by the shareholders by way of postal ballot as on July 13, 2023 (being the last day of e-voting).

During the financial year, the Nomination, Remuneration & Compensation Committee vide resolution dated August 11, 2023 approved grant of 14,98,100 options to 18 eligible employees of the Company, pursuant to the eligibility criteria stipulated under the ESOP Scheme 2023. No options were vested / exercised during year under review. The AHL ESOP Scheme 2023 is being administered and monitored by the Nomination Remuneration

& Compensation Committee of the Company. The scheme is in compliance with the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014. The compliance certificate given by practicing company secretary Mr. S. P. Date is annexed to the Boards report as Annexure ‘E.

Employee wise details of options granted to: Category Name of Employee No. of options granted at grant price of Rs. 2/- each Key Managerial Personnel Mr. Nirbhay Vassa 5,00,000 Mr. Chintan Mehta 5,00,000 Any other employee who receives a grant of options in any one year of Mr. Mayank Mundhra 2,25,000 option amounting to five percent or more of options granted during that year* Identified employees who were granted option, during any one year, equal N.A. N.A. to or exceeding one percent of the issued capital (excluding outstanding warrants and conversions) of the company at the time of grant

*

Additionally, this includes the list of Key Managerial Personnel as

The disclosures relating to ESOPs required to be made under the provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder and SBEBSE Regulations are provided on the website of the Company at https://abansholdings.com/esop-disclosures and the same is available for inspection by the members at the registered office of the Company. If any member is interested in obtaining a copy thereof, such member may write to the Company Secretary at compliance@abansholding.com whereupon a copy will be provided. The relevant disclosures as per applicable accounting standard forms part of the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company.

The Company is seeking members approval for Abans Holdings Limited Employee Stock Options Scheme 2024 (AHL ESOS 2024/ AHL ESOP Scheme 2024) at the ensuing AGM after recommendation of NRCC and approval of Board in their respective meeting held on May 29, 2024. Necessary resolutions and explanation for implementing this scheme form part of the accompanying Annual General Meeting notice.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Your Company is in compliance with the applicable Secretarial Standards, issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under Section 118(10) of the Companies Act 2013.

CODE OF CONDUCT:

Pursuant to Regulation 26(3) of the Listing Regulations, all the Directors & Senior Management of the Company have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company.

mentioned above in this table

OTHER DISCLOSURES

There are no proceedings, pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 - Corporate Insolvency Resolution for the end of financial year March 31, 2024.

There was no instance of one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

There was no public issue, rights issue, bonus issue or preferential issue, etc. of equity shares of the Company.

There was no issue of shares with differential rights.

There was no scheme for provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees.

There was no failure to implement any Corporate Action.

There was no transfer of unpaid or unclaimed amount to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

APPRECIATION AND ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

The Company wish to place on record deep sense of acknowledgment for the devoted and efficient services rendered by each and every employee of the Abans Family at all levels for their hard work, commitment and dedication towards the Company.

The Company is grateful to all its stakeholders including customers, bankers, shareholders, business partners, regulators and communities for staying right beside us in our journey of constant evolution.

Your Directors look forward to the long-term future with confidence.

ANNEXURES

The following annexures, form part of this Report:-a. Form No. AOC-1 - Annexure ‘A b. Secretarial Audit Reports of the Company and its material subsidiaries - Annexure ‘B, ‘C & ‘D c. ESOP - Compliance Certificate Annexure ‘E

d. Statement pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) & 5(2) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 - Annexure ‘F