AccelerateBS India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
2.15
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
1.76
Net Worth
3.91
Minority Interest
Debt
0.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
Total Liabilities
4.45
Fixed Assets
0.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
Networking Capital
1.81
Inventories
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.93
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.28
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.38
Cash
2.23
Total Assets
4.46
