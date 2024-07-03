SectorIT - Software
Open₹156
Prev. Close₹156
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.05
Day's High₹159
Day's Low₹156
52 Week's High₹253.09
52 Week's Low₹85
Book Value₹11.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54.67
P/E133.33
EPS1.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
2.15
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
1.76
Net Worth
3.91
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kunal Arvind Shah
Whole-time Director
Keyur Dipakakumar Shah
Executive Director
Ishani Kunal Shah
Executive Director
Ami Keyur Shah
Independent Director
Krunal Bhupendra Katwala
Independent Director
Pratik Pravin Doshi
Independent Director
Hardik Naresh Bagadia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Poonam Dinesh Yadav
Reports by AccelerateBS India Ltd
Summary
Acceleratebs India Ltd was originally formed as a partnership firm under the name and style of M/s. Accelerate Business Solutions pursuant to a deed of partnership dated May 20, 2011. M/s. Accelerate Business Solutions was thereafter converted into a Private Limited Company AccelerateBS India Private Limited on September 09, 2022 at the Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company converted into a public limited company and name of the Company got changed to AccelerateBS India Limited through fresh Certificate of incorporation dated April 20, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is a Digital Technology Services Company based in Mumbai, and having a satellite development center in Ahmedabad, India. The services include Digital Technology Services, DXP (Digital Experience Platforms) Consulting and Implementation Services, Digital projects, custom software development and consulting services, delivering powerful and scalable software systems. The Company has full-spectrum capabilities across these platforms and this includes Front-end, Middleware, Backend, DXP layers as well as custom integrations with products like Salesforce, Marketo, Brightcove, Adobe Omniture, SAP Commerce etc. The Company further, has gained a lot of experience doing builds for regulated industries like Insurance, Financial Services, Pharma and Healthcare service providers. It has developed 100% inhouse capabilities for front-end builds using React, Angular and Blazor. It
The AccelerateBS India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹159 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AccelerateBS India Ltd is ₹54.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AccelerateBS India Ltd is 133.33 and 13.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AccelerateBS India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AccelerateBS India Ltd is ₹85 and ₹253.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
AccelerateBS India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 50.40%, 6 Month at -28.28%, 3 Month at -14.29% and 1 Month at -3.82%.
