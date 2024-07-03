iifl-logo-icon 1
AccelerateBS India Ltd Share Price

159
(1.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open156
  • Day's High159
  • 52 Wk High253.09
  • Prev. Close156
  • Day's Low156
  • 52 Wk Low 85
  • Turnover (lac)3.05
  • P/E133.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.36
  • EPS1.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54.67
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

AccelerateBS India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

156

Prev. Close

156

Turnover(Lac.)

3.05

Day's High

159

Day's Low

156

52 Week's High

253.09

52 Week's Low

85

Book Value

11.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

54.67

P/E

133.33

EPS

1.17

Divi. Yield

0

AccelerateBS India Ltd Corporate Action

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

AccelerateBS India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

AccelerateBS India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.75%

Non-Promoter- 29.24%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

AccelerateBS India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024

Equity Capital

2.15

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

1.76

Net Worth

3.91

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

AccelerateBS India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT AccelerateBS India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kunal Arvind Shah

Whole-time Director

Keyur Dipakakumar Shah

Executive Director

Ishani Kunal Shah

Executive Director

Ami Keyur Shah

Independent Director

Krunal Bhupendra Katwala

Independent Director

Pratik Pravin Doshi

Independent Director

Hardik Naresh Bagadia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Poonam Dinesh Yadav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AccelerateBS India Ltd

Summary

Acceleratebs India Ltd was originally formed as a partnership firm under the name and style of M/s. Accelerate Business Solutions pursuant to a deed of partnership dated May 20, 2011. M/s. Accelerate Business Solutions was thereafter converted into a Private Limited Company AccelerateBS India Private Limited on September 09, 2022 at the Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company converted into a public limited company and name of the Company got changed to AccelerateBS India Limited through fresh Certificate of incorporation dated April 20, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is a Digital Technology Services Company based in Mumbai, and having a satellite development center in Ahmedabad, India. The services include Digital Technology Services, DXP (Digital Experience Platforms) Consulting and Implementation Services, Digital projects, custom software development and consulting services, delivering powerful and scalable software systems. The Company has full-spectrum capabilities across these platforms and this includes Front-end, Middleware, Backend, DXP layers as well as custom integrations with products like Salesforce, Marketo, Brightcove, Adobe Omniture, SAP Commerce etc. The Company further, has gained a lot of experience doing builds for regulated industries like Insurance, Financial Services, Pharma and Healthcare service providers. It has developed 100% inhouse capabilities for front-end builds using React, Angular and Blazor. It
Company FAQs

What is the AccelerateBS India Ltd share price today?

The AccelerateBS India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹159 today.

What is the Market Cap of AccelerateBS India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AccelerateBS India Ltd is ₹54.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AccelerateBS India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AccelerateBS India Ltd is 133.33 and 13.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AccelerateBS India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AccelerateBS India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AccelerateBS India Ltd is ₹85 and ₹253.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AccelerateBS India Ltd?

AccelerateBS India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 50.40%, 6 Month at -28.28%, 3 Month at -14.29% and 1 Month at -3.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AccelerateBS India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AccelerateBS India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.76 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.24 %

