Acceleratebs India Ltd was originally formed as a partnership firm under the name and style of M/s. Accelerate Business Solutions pursuant to a deed of partnership dated May 20, 2011. M/s. Accelerate Business Solutions was thereafter converted into a Private Limited Company AccelerateBS India Private Limited on September 09, 2022 at the Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company converted into a public limited company and name of the Company got changed to AccelerateBS India Limited through fresh Certificate of incorporation dated April 20, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is a Digital Technology Services Company based in Mumbai, and having a satellite development center in Ahmedabad, India. The services include Digital Technology Services, DXP (Digital Experience Platforms) Consulting and Implementation Services, Digital projects, custom software development and consulting services, delivering powerful and scalable software systems. The Company has full-spectrum capabilities across these platforms and this includes Front-end, Middleware, Backend, DXP layers as well as custom integrations with products like Salesforce, Marketo, Brightcove, Adobe Omniture, SAP Commerce etc. The Company further, has gained a lot of experience doing builds for regulated industries like Insurance, Financial Services, Pharma and Healthcare service providers. It has developed 100% inhouse capabilities for front-end builds using React, Angular and Blazor. It

