3:5 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, ACCELERATEBS INDIA LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ACCELERATEBS INDIA LIMITED (543938) RECORD DATE 12.09.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 03 (Three) Bonus Equity shares of Rs.10/- each for every 5 (Five) existing Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 12/09/2024 DR- 714/2024-2025 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of ACCELERATEBS INDIA LIMITED(543938) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Thursday, September 12, 2024: Scrip Code 543938 Scrip Name ACCELERATEBS INDIA LIMITED Current Market Lot 400 Revised Market Lot 640 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.09.2024)