We would like to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of section 91 of Companies Act 2013 read with rule 10 of he Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014 and regulation 42 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday August 24 2024 to Friday August 30 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 2nd Annual General Meeting of the Company