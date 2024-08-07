Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, July 26, 2024 of the Company is attached herewith In Compliance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Notice of 2nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on Friday, August 30, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means without the physical presence of the Members at a common venue, which is being sent to the Members through electronic mode. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024) We would like to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of section 91 of Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 10 of he Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and regulation 42 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, August 24, 2024 to Friday, August 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 2nd Annual General Meeting of the Company Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024) Please find enclosed the summary of the proceedings of the 2nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, August 30, 2024 commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 03:36 p.m. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024)