Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Acceleratebs India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we would like to inform you that the forthcoming meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 at 4:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 considered and approved in the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Sep 2024 13 Sep 2024

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Friday, September 13, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved the allotment of 1289280 fully paid- up Bonus Equity Shares of INR 10/- each in the proportion of 3:5 i.e. 3 (Three) Equity Shares of of INR 10 each for every 5 (Five) Equity Shares of INR 10/- each held by the Shareholders of the Company whose name appear on the Register of Members of the Company as on Record date i.e. Thursday, September 12, 2024. being fixed for that purpose.

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Acceleratebs India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and recommend the proposal to issue Bonus Equity Shares the Company The Board of Directors of the Company in their Board Meeting held on Friday, July 26, 2024 approved the proposal to issue Bonus Equity Shares in the proportion of 3:5 i.e. 3(Three) Equity Shares of INR 10/- each (Indian Rupees Ten each) for every 5(Five) Equity Shares of INR 10/- (Indian Rupees Ten each) each held by the Shareholders of the Company as on record date, subject to approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company Read less.. The Board of Directors of the Company in their Board Meeting held on Friday, July 26, 2024 considered and approved the Re-appointment of Amita Desai & Co. as Secretarial Auditor and Appointment of Anish Mehta & Associates as Internal Auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.07.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 8 May 2024