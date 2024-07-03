AccelerateBS India Ltd Summary

Acceleratebs India Ltd was originally formed as a partnership firm under the name and style of M/s. Accelerate Business Solutions pursuant to a deed of partnership dated May 20, 2011. M/s. Accelerate Business Solutions was thereafter converted into a Private Limited Company AccelerateBS India Private Limited on September 09, 2022 at the Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company converted into a public limited company and name of the Company got changed to AccelerateBS India Limited through fresh Certificate of incorporation dated April 20, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is a Digital Technology Services Company based in Mumbai, and having a satellite development center in Ahmedabad, India. The services include Digital Technology Services, DXP (Digital Experience Platforms) Consulting and Implementation Services, Digital projects, custom software development and consulting services, delivering powerful and scalable software systems. The Company has full-spectrum capabilities across these platforms and this includes Front-end, Middleware, Backend, DXP layers as well as custom integrations with products like Salesforce, Marketo, Brightcove, Adobe Omniture, SAP Commerce etc. The Company further, has gained a lot of experience doing builds for regulated industries like Insurance, Financial Services, Pharma and Healthcare service providers. It has developed 100% inhouse capabilities for front-end builds using React, Angular and Blazor. It is engaged in doing Cognitive/AI based application builds like custom Chatbots, Voice bots etc. and has started offering WCAG Testing and Remediation services.The Company is promoted by Mr. Keyur Dipakkumar Shah and Mr. Kunal Arvind Shah who has over 15 years of experience in the field of software development and particularly Digital Technology related services. On the DXP Platform side, the Company is a listed and a certified solution/service partner with Crownpeak Technology, Inc. Denver, USA, Contentful, Germany and Optimizely, London. As on January 2023, Optimizely has 9 solution partners in India, and Crownpeak has 4 partners in India - and is one of them. The Company is one of the oldest and the experienced Crownpeak practice in India. It is now officially part of Magnet Network.The Company is planning to raise capital from Public, through Fresh Issue of 1,88,800 Equity Shares aggregating upto Rs 1.7 crore and Offer for Sale 4,43,200 Equity Shares aggregating upto Rs 4 crores.