Accretion Nutraveda Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
0.49
0.36
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
4.86
0.72
Net Worth
5.35
1.08
Minority Interest
Debt
3.86
2.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0.01
Total Liabilities
9.24
3.26
Fixed Assets
2.02
1.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
7.21
1.77
Inventories
4.59
2.38
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.27
0.25
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.97
0.51
Sundry Creditors
-0.89
-0.89
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.73
-0.48
Cash
0.02
0.12
Total Assets
9.25
3.28
No Record Found
