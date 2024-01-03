Accretion Nutraveda Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,612
|82.75
|3,86,772.8
|564.22
|0.99
|4,511.27
|99.24
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,009.75
|63.46
|1,59,539.98
|696
|0.5
|2,660
|578.26
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,974.9
|63.03
|1,34,528.68
|597
|0.15
|2,707
|249.82
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,377.85
|21.41
|1,11,298.76
|1,210.53
|1.16
|4,495.16
|411.56
Lupin Ltd
LUPIN
2,166.1
|18.55
|98,947.19
|1,357.35
|0.55
|3,852.79
|595.98
