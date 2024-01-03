Accretion Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
4
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
1.49
Net Worth
5.49
Minority Interest
Debt
13.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
Total Liabilities
18.97
Fixed Assets
5.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
Networking Capital
13.62
Inventories
14.48
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.8
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.24
Sundry Creditors
-6.58
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.32
Cash
0.09
Total Assets
18.96
