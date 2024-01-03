ACE Alpha Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.97
3.76
0.44
0.3
Net Worth
21.98
3.77
0.45
0.31
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
22.04
3.77
0.45
0.31
Fixed Assets
1.67
0.06
0.03
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.92
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.52
3.12
0.4
0.27
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.41
3.61
0.05
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0
0.96
0.46
0.28
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.89
-1.45
-0.11
-0.01
Cash
11.94
0.59
0.02
0.04
Total Assets
22.05
3.77
0.45
0.31
