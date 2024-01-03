Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,452.2
|26
|12,49,036.17
|11,116
|3.65
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,632.8
|26.53
|6,78,299.95
|6,628
|2.63
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,715.7
|37.96
|4,65,583.52
|3,045
|3.5
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
261.55
|25.39
|2,74,148.87
|2,892.2
|2.29
|17,112.7
|60.01
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,710.7
|47.77
|1,67,502.26
|710.4
|2.63
|11,583.6
|228.98
